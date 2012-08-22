European Factors to Watch-Shares face chart hurdle, set to fall

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - European shares looked set to fall on Wednesday, following weaker showings overnight on Wall Street and in Asia, reversing the previous session's rally in the face of technical resistance as investors await expected European Central Bank steps to tackle the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. At 0645 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.6 to 0.9 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 42 to 47 points, or as much as 0.8 percent. U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after the S&P 500 index hit its highest level in four years as the benchmark index faced technical resistance and traders cashed in recent gains. The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.4 percent to 1,109.55 on Tuesday, albeit in thin volume, at 62 percent of its 90-day daily average. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 1 percent to 2,490.27 points, testing the top of a long-term trendline formed by 2007 and 2011 peaks, seen as a major resistance level. "With European bourses approaching key resistance levels, we would not be wholly surprised to see equities come under some modest downside in the short-term," Chris Weston, trader at IG Markets, said in a note. "While everyone seems to be singing from the same song sheet, with the exception of the Bundesbank, the market now waits to hear any rhetoric from Jean-Claude Junker's outing to Greece and the François Hollande/Angela Merkel, Angela Merkel/Antonis Samaras meetings over the coming days." MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0640 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,413.17 -0.35 % -4.96 NIKKEI 9,131.74 -0.27 % -25.18 MSCI ASIA -0.68 % -3.37 EX-JP EUR/USD 1.2454 -0.13 % -0.0016 USD/JPY 79.32 0.06 % 0.0500 10-YR US TSY 1.781 -- -0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND 1.512 -- -0.04 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,639.26 0.08 % $1.37 US CRUDE $96.76 -0.08 % -0.08 * Shares slip after Japan exports fall, euro steady * Wall St slips after S&P 500 hits four-year high * Japan's Nikkei retreats after recent hefty gain * Euro holds ground after touching 7-week highs * US 10-yr notes rise in Asia on unwinding of positions * Gold near 3-1/2 month high on ECB hopes * Copper slips from one-month peak, BHP results eyed * Brent hovers near $115 on euro zone hopes, Mideast COMPANY NEWS BHP BILLITON The global miner posted a 35 percent fall in second-half profit on Wednesday, battered by weaker commodity prices and industrial action, and said it was taking its Olympic Dam copper expansion plan back to the drawing board. ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND The U.S. Federal Reserve and Department of Justice are investigating RBS for possible violations of sanctions with Iran, the Financial Times reported. BT, ITV The British telecoms company is in talks with broadcaster ITV to screen English Premier League football matches live on terrestrial TV, the Daily Telegraph reported. FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM The supervisory board of Fresenius will look into the possibility of a fresh takeover offer for rival hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum this week, three people familiar with the process said. SIEMENS The U.S. government is looking into claims by a cyber security researcher that flaws in software for specialized networking equipment from Siemens' RuggedCom division could enable hackers to attack power plants and other critical systems. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA unit, the No.4 U.S. mobile provider, will sell a new unlimited data service for a monthly fee in a direct challenge to its bigger rival Sprint Nextel, the only other big U.S. provider selling unlimited services. AXEL SPRINGER The German publisher is looking at South-East Asia to expand, the head of the company's international division, Ralph Buechi, told Handelsblatt. IVG IMMOBILIEN Germany's largest provider of commercial real estate plans to build a wind park with a strategic partner on one of its premises, Chief Executive Wolfgang Schaefers told Financial Times Deutschland in an interview published on Wednesday. The paper added that IVG was in talks with German wind turbine maker Enercon, citing no sources. AXA The French insurer is close to a long-awaited deal to sell control of its private equity unit to its management company, with an agreement possible as soon as September, Financial News reported. TELCOS/MEDIA France's Socialist government said it would study proposals to merge its broadcast and telecom regulators with a decision on whether changes were needed to be made after late November. The move, which has been floated in the past but never undertaken, would potentially shake up how large companies like France Telecom, Vivendi and TF1 are regulated. HEINEKEN NV The Dutch brewer battling to buy the Asian maker of Tiger beer forecast flat earnings for the full year with emerging market growth helping to make up for a first half hit by a weak western Europe and higher input costs. DELHAIZE The Belgian supermarket operator posted better-than expected operating profit in the second-quarter after cost-savings and strong sales at its stores in Belgium and the United States. TNT EXPRESS United Parcel Service will extend the offer period for Dutch rival TNT Express to Nov. 9 because antitrust conditions will not be met before the original deadline at the end of this month. AGFA GEVAERT The Belgian industrial printer and film maker said it sees its profit margin continuing to improve in the coming months helped by cost cuts and price increases for film, after its second-quarter profit met expectations.