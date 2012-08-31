European Factors to Watch-Shares to edge lower, focus on Bernanke

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - European shares were set for a slightly lower open on Friday after losses in the previous day, with investors seen avoiding strong bets before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech that could provide hints about fresh stimulus measures. Bernanke will likely acknowledge the U.S. central bank is actively considering another round of monetary easing in his keynote Jackson Hole speech later in the day, but could disappoint markets if he stops short of signaling another bond-buying programme is imminent. A series of better-than-expected U.S. economic numbers in the past weeks have dimmed expectations that the Fed will take some bold measures in the near future to help the struggling economy. Analysts said that the U.S. central bank could announce some measures after its Sept. 12-13 policy meeting. Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.1-0.3 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open flat. Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.6 percent on Friday, while U.S. shares fell 0.8 to 1.1 percent on Thursday. The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.8 percent lower at 1,077.93 points in the previous session after hitting a four-week low. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 fell 1.3 percent to 2,403.80 points. "The impression that a short-term top has been created is reinforced by the fact that at 2,490, the Euro STOXX 50 index had completed a 161.8 percent extension of the first wave of the rally that began in early June and culminated in July," Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, said. "The latest price action suggests that a mild corrective phase has begun, with an initial downside target of 2,359, which would equate to a 38.2 percent retracement of the rally that began towards the end of July." Analysts said a positive outcome form the Jackson Hole meeting could propel European equities to scale new highs in the near term after hitting a 13-monmth peak last week. However, the market is unlikely to witness a steep sell-off in the event of some disappointment from the Fed, as focus would shift to the European Central Bank's meeting in early September to see if it takes some concrete actions to soothe the bond market jitters. "There are lots of ambiguities and uncertainties surrounding what the ECB will announce next week. It may disappoint in some areas, but one should keep in mind just how far the bank has moved over the last few months," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0636 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,399.48 -0.78 % -11.01 NIKKEI 8,839.91 -1.6 % -143.87 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.08 % -0.41 EUR/USD 1.2506 0.02 % 0.0002 USD/JPY 78.43 -0.22 % -0.1700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.628 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.321 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,656.65 0.07 % $1.11 US CRUDE $94.68 0.06 % 0.06 * Asian shares fall to 4-week low before Bernanke speech * Nikkei falls over 1 pct as global slowdown adds pressure * Wall St retreats on eve of Bernanke speech * Euro near this week's low, markets await Fed action * LME copper climbs after 4 sessions of losses * Gold heads for third monthly rise; Bernanke speech eyed * Prices rise with focus on upcoming Bernanke speech * Brent steady above $112 ahead of Bernanke speech COMPANY NEWS HERMES French luxury goods maker Hermes HRMS.PA on Friday slightly raised its target for annual sales growth after posting double-digit increases in revenue and profits across most of its markets for the first six months of the year. LAGARDERE The French media-to-aerospace group posted a lower first-half operating profit but kept its full-year target as it expected the second half to be much better than the previous half. ILIAD France's new mobile operator Iliad signed up a million customers in the second quarter to take 5.4 percent of the mobile market in only six months and pledged to hit 15 percent share in the "medium term." ADP Aeroports de Paris maintained its profit outlook despite posting lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Friday, as weakness in core activities clouded brisk retail and property earnings. ZETES The Belgian barcode and passport firm said that it expected revenues to improve in the second half after a difficult start to the year left first-half core profit down 41 percent. ESSILOR Essilor on Friday reported a 16 percent rise in first-half profits, driven by the launch of new products, and confirmed its outlook for 2001. LUFTHANSA Lufthansa passengers face widespread flight disruption from Friday after cabin crew representatives said they would start a series of strikes over pay and cost-cutting measures. VOLKSWAGEN VW will take a breather when it comes to acquiring further brands, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn told Handelsblatt newspaper, saying the company had enough to do to get its 12 brands to where he wants them to be by 2018. DEUTSCHE BANK German services union Verdi wants to expand its influence in Deutsche Bank's supervisory board and, following supervisory board elections in 2013, aims to control four of the six places reserved for employee representatives in that board, the Financial Times Deutschland reports, without citing sources.