European Factors to Watch - Shares seen edging lower on Weds

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - European shares were expected to open fractionally lower on Wednesday after sharp losses in the previous session as investors trimmed their expectations for imminent central bank intervention in Europe and braced for another batch of weak data. At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were down 0.2 percent, while contracts for Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.1 percent. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 1 to 3 points lower, or up to 0.1 percent. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index shed 26.63 points, or 1.1 percent, on Monday, as weak U.S. manufacturing data weighed on sentiment and compounded growing caution in the run-up to a European Central Bank meeting on Sept. 6, when president Mario Draghi was expected to shed light on the bank's plans to tame borrowing costs for peripheral euro zone states. "After (Tuesday's) adjustment to expectations to the upcoming ECB meeting, we feel the market has a more neutral approach to what is likely to be delivered although it will probably remain modestly long risk, with traders still feeling that they don't want to be caught short if the ECB does break a longer-term European habit of over-promising and under-delivering," Chris Weston, an institutional dealer at IG Markets, said. "Whereas perhaps two weeks ago the market was expecting really clear-cut guidance on future Spanish assistance, it seems logical that we will hear the outlines of a programme that would have been heatedly debated internally." The euro dipped slightly against the dollar in Asian trading, but underlying support for the single currency stayed intact, while safe-haven gold eased, showing investors were keeping some exposure to risk assets before Draghi's speech. Also underpinning sentiment were China's newly unveiled plans for infrastructure spending, aiming to lift confidence that Beijing is committed to keeping economic growth from sagging further, upping its target for railway construction this year. The Euro STOXX 50 closed on Tuesday just 55 points below a four-month closing high hit in mid-August, at the height of a 20 percent rally spurred by speculation the ECB would buy sovereign bonds in the secondary market. The rally hit the break late last month, curbed by weak European economic data and concerns the ECB's president Mario Draghi may stop short of announcing outright bond purchases on Sept. 6. A batch of euro zone business surveys on Wednesday was expected to confirm the health of the region's companies remained fragile, echoing weak manufacturing data published on Monday. Markit's composite purchasing managers index, which has a good record of tracking economic growth, was expected to come in at 46.6 in August, unchanged from the month before and well below the 50 threshold that divides growth from contraction. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- > Asian shares, euro fall; investors wary before ECB, US payrolls > Wall St cuts losses on Apple strength > Nikkei hits new 4-week low on disappointing U.S. data > U.S. bond yields edge up as ECB in focus > Euro slips slightly but seen supported ahead of ECB > Gold inches down as ECB meeting approaches > Copper finds support on stimulus hopes ahead of ECB meeting > Brent steady at $114 ahead of ECB meeting MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 528 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,404.9 -0.12 % -1.64 NIKKEI 8,690.4 -0.97 % -85.09 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000 -1.27 % -6.19 EX-JP US> EUR/USD 1.2528 -0.29 % -0.0036 USD/JPY 78.36 -0.03 % -0.0200 10-YR US TSY 1.562 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND 1.393 -- 0.02 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,690. -0.19 % -$3.15 9 US CRUDE $95.25 -0.05 % -0.05 COMPANY NEWS RICHEMONT Richemont, the world's second largest luxury goods group, confirmed a bullish outlook on Wednesday, saying sales continued to be healthy, including in Asia, a particular concern for the luxury industry given cooling growth there. U.S. CAR SALES BMW reported U.S. August sales (BMW and Mini) down 5.7 percent to 22,553 vehicles. Chrysler sales were 148,472 vehicles, which the company said showed its best performance for August since 2007. Chrysler is managed and majority-owned by Fiat. Volkswagen brand sales rose 62.5 percent to 41,011 vehicles. Porsche sales rose 39 percent to 3,026 vehicles, while Audi's sales rose 13 percent to 11,527 vehicles, giving VW an overall group sales increase of 48 pct. VOLKSWAGEN The carmaker unveiled the new version of its best selling Golf car on Tuesday evening. FIAT The Italian carmaker plans to unveil its 500L model in the U.S. market at the Detroit car show in January 2013 and to launch production in Serbia the following month, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday. SWISS RE The world's second-biggest reinsurer said it will book a third quarter gain of around $600 million due to the sale of its U.S.-based life insurance business. NOKIA The Finnish handset maker and Microsoft Corp will take the wraps off the struggling European company's most powerful smartphone on Wednesday, in what may be their last major shot at winning back a market lost to Apple , Samsung and Google. PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN General Motors has backed away from tentative plans to share its mid-sized car technology with PSA Peugeot Citroen, a German magazine reported on Tuesday, potentially weakening the rationale for a broad alliance being negotiated by the two automakers. HERMES, LVMH A long-simmering feud between two of France's top luxury houses boiled over on Tuesday after Hermes asked French prosecutors to open a probe into alleged insider trading and share manipulation by larger rival LVMH. ROCHE HOLDING AG The world's biggest maker of cancer drugs, faces a testing time in its breast cancer business as a near-term threat to Herceptin, its third-biggest seller, could take the shine off the long-term promise of its new medicines. FRESENIUS The diversified healthcare group again raised the 2012 outlook for its Kabi infusion drugs unit. The division now expects organic sales growth of about 9 percent and an EBIT margin of about 20.5 percent. Previously, had projected organic sales growth of 7-9 percent and an EBIT margin of 20-20.5 percent. NOVARTIS The pharma group said new data for Lucentis demonstrated the long-term efficacy and safety of the drug and also showed its benefits in treating a new condition, which Novartis will seek approval for. LUFTHANSA The airline is facing nationwide strikes on Friday, cabin crew union UFO said on Tuesday evening. Strikes at Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich resulted in over 350 cancelled flights on Tuesday and left 43,000 passengers stranded. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM European Union regulators will approve plans by British mobile operators Vodafone, O2 and Everything Everywhere, owned by France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom, to set up a joint venture to allow users to make payments and purchases with their phones, a person following the deal said on Tuesday. MEDIOBANCA Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel is expected to win backing from a majority of board members at a key meeting on Wednesday, despite facing a judicial probe into allegedly obstructing regulators over a controversial merger deal in Italy. SNAM Snam is preparing another bond issue as part of its plans to separate from parent Eni and could announce a placement on Wednesday, Il Sole 24 Ore said. LUXOTTICA Talks to sell the group's US asset Sears Optical are in an advanced stage, Il Sole 24 Ore said. US company US Optical could be the buyer, the paper said. ING Capital One Financial Corp said its top stakeholder ING Bank NV intends to sell all of its stake in the company in a public offering. AIRBUS The European planemaker said its parent company EADS should be allowed to join the U.S. aerospace industry's main lobbying group because it has production facilities in the United States, employs thousands of workers, and buys $12 billion worth of U.S. aerospace goods each year.