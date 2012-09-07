FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Factors to Watch-Stocks set to rise; U.S. payrolls eyed
September 7, 2012 / 6:45 AM / in 5 years

Europe Factors to Watch-Stocks set to rise; U.S. payrolls eyed

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - European shares were set to inch higher on Friday,
adding to the previous session's sharp rally sparked by the ECB's bond buying
programme, as investors bet all-important U.S. monthly payrolls data will show
improvement in the jobs market.
    Also boosting sentiment on Friday, China gave the green light for 60
infrastructure projects this week worth more than 1 trillion yuan ($157
billion), or 2.1 percent of China's economy, while data showed German exports
unexpectedly edged up in July and imports rose even more, a sign that Europe's
largest economy remains relatively resilient to the euro zone crisis.
  
    At 0631 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX 
and for France's CAC were up 0.5-0.8 percent.
     U.S. employers are expected to have increased payrolls by 125,000 workers
last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists, although data showed
earlier this week that U.S. private employers added a better-than-expected
201,000 jobs in August, triggering hopes of forecast-beating figures in Friday's
payrolls.
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares surged 2.4
percent on Thursday in strong volumes as the ECB said it will launch a
potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to lower borrowing costs for
debt-laden countries in a bid to draw a line under the crisis.
    "It's hard to see how the ECB could do more given the legal and political
constraints that condition its actions. Let's see now when, and under which
conditions, Spain will request a bailout, that should be the next big step
here," a Paris-based trader says.
    On Thursday, Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy showed no rush to seek a
bailout that would come with tough conditions for recession-hit Spain.
 
    Wall Street's S&P 500 surged 2 percent on Thursday and hit its
highest level since May 2008, buoyed by the ECB plan, while recently-hammered
Chinese shares rallied on Friday, with the Shanghai Composite soaring
3.9 percent, following news of major infrastructure project approvals, adding to
signs that Beijing is accelerating spending to bolster growth.
    "This signal from Chinese policy makers reminds us all that they still have
plenty of tricks up their sleeves and still learning how to use them," GFT
market strategist Andrew Taylor wrote in a note.   
    
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,432.12   2.04 %    28.68
 NIKKEI                              8,871.65    2.2 %   191.08
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       491.70   2.33 %    11.18
 EUR/USD                               1.2642   0.11 %   0.0014
 USD/JPY                                78.95   0.13 %   0.1000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.690       --     0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.570       --     0.02
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,692.61   -0.5 %   -$8.43
 US CRUDE                              $95.31  -0.23 %    -0.22
    COMPANY NEWS:
       
    PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN, SOLVAY 
    PSA Peugeot Citroen will be dropped from France's main CAC-40 index,
the latest in a series of setbacks for Europe's No. 2 automaker by volume.
Belgian chemicals maker Solvay was added to the index as a replacement.
 
    
    DEUTSCHE POST 
    The German government is shrinking its holding in Deutsche Post to a quarter
by selling a 5 percent stake in the former mail monopoly for about 950 million
euros ($1.2 billion). 
        
    EDF 
    The state-controlled French utility company said it had boosted its stake in
Italian utility Edison to 99.5 percent and that Edison would be
delisted as of Sept. 11. 
    
    DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA 
    Cabin crews at Germany's biggest airline started a 24 hours strike on
Friday. Lufthansa has cut 1,200 flights as a result. 
    
    DEUTSCHE BANK 
    The bank is planning to cut more jobs than previously planned as part of a
strategy review to be unveiled next week, Handelsblatt reported, citing
financial sources. Related news 
    
    VOLKSWAGEN 
    The carmaker has reduced its sales forecast for 2012 by 300,000 vehicles,
Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources. Related news 
    
    THYSSENKRUPP 
   ThyssenKrupp's Steel Americas division will make a loss of 1 billion euros
this year, FTD reported, citing company insiders, although this will not affect
the steelmaker's forecast for overall profit of adjusted EBIT in the mid
hundreds of millions range.
        
    UBS 
    A U.S. regulator has sued UBS accusing the Swiss bank of violating federal
and state laws through misrepresentations in the sale of mortgage-backed
securities to two credit unions that later failed, according to a court filing.

    EADS  
   The European aerospace group on Thursday named Airbus sales head John Leahy
to its executive committee, which sets strategy for the European commercial and
military aviation group. 
    
    PRYSMIAN 
    The world's largest cable maker said it had agreed to buy 100 percent of
Britain's Global Marine Systems Energy (GME) for about 53 million euros ($67
million).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
