European Factors to Watch -Shares to fall, focus on tech stocks
#Market News
January 25, 2013 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

European Factors to Watch -Shares to fall, focus on tech stocks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - European shares were set to fall on Friday, with
a cautious tone on spending from Samsung and a sharp drop in Apple shares seen
hurting tech stocks, and some investors taking profits on a major index's
23-month highs.
    South Korea's Samsung Electronics turned cautious on spending
for the first time since the global financial crisis as demand for computer
chips wanes and the smartphone market slows. 
    In the United States, Apple shares dropped more than 12 percent, a
day after it posted revenue that missed Wall Street's forecast as iPhone sales
were poorer than expected.
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 15 to 17
points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 18 to 22
points, or as much as 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop 11 to 14
points, or as much as 0.4 percent.
    On Thursday, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.3
percent higher at 1,171.06 points after hitting 1,171.78 earlier in the session,
its best level since early March 2011.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0643 GMT                                    
                                                   LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG
     S&P 500                                   1,494.82        0 %      0.01
     NIKKEI                                   10,926.65     2.88 %    305.78
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                             553.14    -0.73 %     -4.07
     EUR/USD                                     1.3364    -0.07 %   -0.0010
     USD/JPY                                      90.54     0.23 %    0.2100
     10-YR US TSY YLD                             1.860         --      0.01
     10-YR BUND YLD                               1.568         --     -0.01
     SPOT GOLD                                $1,670.16     0.17 %     $2.80
     US CRUDE                                    $95.95        0 %      0.00
 
    * Asian shares down; Seoul hit by weak techs                 
    * Nikkei gains 2 pct on weak yen but headed to weekly loss   
    * Yen hits new low, focus on Japan's reflationary policies   
    * Copper inches up on solid U.S., China factory data         
    * Brent holds just above $113 on promising US, China data    
    * Bonds slip slightly in Asia after U.S. data

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

