Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to rise; Banco Popolare eyed

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - European stock index futures pointed to gains on Tuesday, with shares set to track rallies on Wall Street and in Asia where fresh assurances of accommodative monetary policy from the Federal Reserve boosted appetite for risk. At 0733 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.4-0.5 percent. Gains could be limited, however, ahead of Markit services PMI data for Italy, France, Germany and the euro zone. Spanish banks will be in focus after Spain halted for the second time in less than a year the auction of nationalised lender Catalunya Banc after offers fell short of the government's expectations, dealing a blow to the country's hopes of a quick clean-up of its financial sector. The Italian market will also be in the spotlight on Tuesday after Banco Popolare's profit warning and an ultimatum by centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani to anti-establishment comic Beppe Grillo to support a new government or return to the polls. Last week's election, in which Grillo's 5-Star Movement won a protest vote, left no group with a working majority in parliament, making an alliance with a rival the only way to form a government. Banco Popolare, Italy's No. 4 lender, late on Monday warned it was likely to post a much wider full-year loss than market expectations due to weak performance at a minority-owned unit and higher loan loss provisions in the fourth quarter. On the macro front, the forecast for the euro zone Markit serivces PMI for February, due at 0858 GMT, is 47.3, unchanged from the previous month. A reading of below 50 signals contraction. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has fallen about 5 percent since a peak hit in late January, dragged lower by the return of fears about political risk in Southern Europe as well as a string of lower-than-expected company results. "Every time there's a pullback, there's a wave of buyers which is pushing European indexes close to the top of their recent trading range," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said. "Indexes might have hit their lows for the year. If the S&P 500 rallies towards its historical high again, European indexes will start to rise again towards their 2011 highs. We have a 'buy' recommendation at this point." ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0732 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,525.20 0.46 % 7 NIKKEI 11,683.45 0.27 % 31.16 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 550.75 0.7 % 3.84 EUR/USD 1.3029 0.03 % 0.0004 USD/JPY 93.07 -0.42 % -0.3900 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.884 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.426 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,581.04 0.49 % $7.70 US CRUDE $90.41 0.32 % 0.29 > GLOBAL-MARKETS-Asian shares up, easy policies feed risk taking > Wall St closes higher in late-day rally > Nikkei ends at new 4-1/2 year high on BOJ hopes > Bonds gain footing in Asia after fall on profit-taking > Euro subdued, Aussie off lows ahead of RBA rate call > Gold snaps 4-day decline, central bank meetings in focus > LME copper climbs on China growth affirmation > Brent rises towards $111, China growth vow prompts buying COMPANY NEWS: BANCO POPOLARE Italy's No. 4 lender Banco Popolare warned on Monday that it expected to post a much wider full-year loss than market expectations due to weak performance at a minority-owned unit and higher loan loss provisions in the fourth quarter. GLENCORE, XSTRATA Commodities trader Glencore, just a month away from completing its takeover of mining rival Xstrata, met expectations with a 25 percent drop in net income, as its trading division offset the impact of weak commodity prices. BAYER U.S. health regulators denied approval to an expanded use of Bayer's blood thinning pill, Xarelto, to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in patients with acute coronary syndrome. ROCHE Roche said on Tuesday it clinched European approval for its breast cancer drug Perjeta, fuelling the company's hopes that the drug will become the standard of care for an aggressive, incurable form of cancer. BEIERSDORF The maker of Nivea face creams, said it expected to grow faster than the market in the 2013 as it reported a 14 percent rise in 2012 profit. RWE The group plans to sell its DEA unit to withdraw from its oil and gas exploration activities, it said on Tuesday after presenting strong 2012 results. BANCA GENERALI Italy's asset manager Banca Generali said on Monday it posted net inflows in February of 203 million euros compared with a net inflow of 207 million euros in January.[ID: nL6N0BWIYK] BANCA CARIGE The foundation shareholder of Banca Carige is not concerned about a possible dilution of its controlling stake in the lender as a result of a capital increase, a source close to the situation said on Monday. TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, TELECOM ITALIA  Telecom Italia Media said on Monday it would pump money into its cash-burning La7 channel before offloading it to media firm Cairo Communication for a token price. ZUMTOBEL Austrian lighting group warned on Tuesday it no longer expected sales and operating profit this financial year to match last year's as economic tensions remained high in Europe.