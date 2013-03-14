FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-European Factors to Watch-Shares seen up but still in tight range
#Market News
March 14, 2013 / 6:35 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-European Factors to Watch-Shares seen up but still in tight range

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 10 to show Spain sold bills not bonds on Tuesday)
    LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - European shares were set to advance on Thursday
as investor sentiment remained supported by a more positive U.S. economic
outlook, although the gains were not expected to take regional indexes out of
their recent trading range.
    Strong U.S. retail sales helped buoy markets on Wednesday, and many will be
hoping that jobless benefits data for the week ended March 9, due at 1230 GMT,
continues the trend.
    "We are getting signs of a U.S. economic recovery, with the jobs market,
retail sales numbers and the housing market improving. There are concerns in the
background with regards to cuts to government spending, but for the time being,
investors are taking inspiration from recent economic statistics," Keith Bowman,
equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
    "Corporate results are also broadly moving in the right direction." 
    At 0736 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and
France's CAC were 0.5 percent to 0.6 percent higher, pointing to a
firmer open in Europe.
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares, which ended flat
on Wednesday after early losses, is stuck in trading band of 14 points since
March 6, against about 27 points in the previous month. 
    The index hit its highest since September 2008 on Friday following robust
U.S. jobs data that fuelled expectations of a pick-up in global growth, but has
struggled to break out of this week's trading range.
    Weighing on sentiment has been uncertainty over a deadlocked Italian
election in February. Parliamentarians take their seats for the first time
tomorrow, but are no closer to forming a functional government.
    Italy's top-share index fell 1.7 percent on Wednesday after the
country had to pay its highest three-year borrowing costs since December at an
auction, its first issue since a credit rating cut last week. 
    Spain is attempting to profit from the shift in focus of the euro zone's
problems, and will hold a bumper debt auction on Thursday that is expected to be
a success after its borrowing costs fell at a better than expected bond auction
on Tuesday. 
   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0739 GMT                                  
                                                 LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG
     S&P 500                                 1,554.52     0.13 %      2.04
     NIKKEI                                 12,381.19     1.16 %    141.53
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                           547.63     -0.2 %     -1.07
     EUR/USD                                   1.2965     0.04 %    0.0005
     USD/JPY                                    96.17     0.08 %    0.0800
     10-YR US TSY YLD                           2.045         --      0.02
     10-YR BUND YLD                             1.492         --      0.02
     SPOT GOLD                              $1,588.71     0.09 %     $1.42
     US CRUDE                                  $92.83     0.34 %      0.31
 
    * Asian shares extend losses, dollar near highs              
    * Nikkei rises on real estate gains                          
    * Dow at record again, ends higher for 9th day               
    * Dollar flexes muscles on upbeat US retail sales            
    * Gold holds below $1,590 after upbeat U.S. data             
    * Brent slips further below $109 on demand growth concerns   
    * U.S. prices slip on stronger February retail sales         

    COMPANY NEWS
    
    THYSSENKRUPP 
    ThyssenKrupp said late on Wednesday that its supervisory board named former
Henkel Chief Executive Ulrich Lehner as its new chairman.
 
    
    ALTRAN 
    French engineering consultancy Altran expects profitable growth in 2013
after returning to a net profit last year and could make one or two acquisitions
in the second quarter, Chief Executive Philippe Salle said. 
      
    GEMALTO 
    The French smart card maker beat analysts' estimates with a 26 percent jump
in 2012 profit, driven by its mobile communication and security segments.
 
    
    TELECOM ITALIA 
    Telecom Italia is continuing talks over a possible spin-off of its
copper-wire network, its chief operating officer said on Wednesday.
 
    
    FIAT 
    The Serbian unit of Fiat plans to produce between 110,000 and 160,000 of its
new 500L family of compact cars for the Italian firm's markets in Europe and the
United States this year, a key boost for Serbian exports, the head of the
factory said on Wednesday. 
    
    MONTE DEI PASCHI 
    Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday damage claims filed by the Tuscan
lender over a derivative trade were "entirely without merit", vowing to defend
itself vigorously. 
    
    IBERIA  
    Workers at Iberia on Wednesday called off further strikes over job and
salary cuts at the loss-making Spanish airline, Which is part of the
International Consolidated Airline Group, after accepting a deal from a
government-appointed mediator. 
    
    UBS 
    The Swiss bank paid Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti 8.87 million Swiss francs
($9.32 million) for 2012, a rise of 40 percent on the year.
    
    CREDIT SUISSE 
    The Swiss bank said on Thursday it settled a lawsuit brought in connection
with National Century Financial Enterprises, which went bankrupt in 2002.
    
    WACKER CHEMIE 
    The company forecast core earnings would fall this year and slashed its
dividend by nearly three-quarters, blaming the ongoing consolidation in the
solar industry, which it supplies. 
    
    WM MORRISION SUPERMARKETS 
    Britain's fourth-largest reported a 4 percent fall in underlying full-year
profit, raised its dividend by 10 percent and an online food operation is to
launch in 2014. The firm also said it is in with online grocer Ocado 
over an online licensing deal.  
    
    DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA 
    The company said it expected its operating profit to improve this year and
next year but warned that economic headwinds and restructuring costs would limit
gains. 
    
    HUGO BOSS 
    German fashion house Hugo Boss said it expected to post higher growth in
Asia this year, helped by a rebound on the China market, which stuttered last
year.

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
