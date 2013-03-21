FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to dip; Cyprus in focus
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to dip; Cyprus in focus

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - European stocks are set to dip on Thursday as
Cyprus's debt crisis keeps investors on edge, overshadowing a pick-up in Chinese
factory activity and a pledge by the U.S. Federal Reserve to maintain its
stimulus programme.
    Spain will also be in the spotlight as the country is set to sell up to 4
billion euros in bonds on Thursday, with investors focusing on the yields to see
if this week's revival of fears over the euro zone is affecting Spain's
borrowing costs.
    Manufacturing data for the euro zone, due at 0858 GMT, will be scrutinised.
Improving global macroeconomic momentum has recently helped European stock
indexes hit multi-year highs, although signs of a positive reversal in the euro
zone economy has yet to materialise.
    At 0723 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX 
for France's CAC and for UK's FTSE 100 <FFIc1 were down 0.1-0.3 percent.
    Cyprus's crisis was still at the forefront of investors' minds on Thursday,
with the island's government scrambling to avert a financial meltdown and
ordering banks to stay shut until next week, after the debt-stricken country
rejected the terms of a European Union bailout.
    Crisis talks among the political leaders in Nicosia were set to resume on
Thursday morning to discuss a new bailout plan which could involve Russia.
 
    Cyprus's woes, which has revived fears of contagion to other highly indebted
countries in the euro zone, eclipsed strong macro data from China. Figures
published on Thursday showed a pick-up in growth in the country's vast
manufacturing sector, signalling solid albeit not spectacular first-quarter
growth in the world's second-largest economy. 
    Sentiment was also helped by a statement from the Fed, which said it would
stick to its $85 billion monthly bond-buying stimulus, citing still high
unemployment levels, although the bank added it would take into account the
possible risks of its policies. 
    Despite a timid rebound on Wednesday, the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX
50 index is still down 1.4 percent from a peak hit last Friday.
    However, Kita First chartist Hugues Naka said the downside potential for the
index is limited.
    "The index's positive trendline started in mid-2012 is still intact and will
limit any pull-back until the index manages to close above 2,715 points and then
moves towards the 2,800 zone," he said.
    
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0720 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,558.71   0.67 %    10.37
 NIKKEI                             12,635.69   1.34 %   167.46
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       536.70   0.04 %     0.24
 EUR/USD                                1.294   0.06 %   0.0008
 USD/JPY                                95.76  -0.26 %  -0.2500
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.956       --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.395       --     0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,607.60   0.11 %    $1.71
 US CRUDE                              $93.13   -0.4 %    -0.37
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares supported by Fed, China data 
  > US STOCKS-Wall St ends higher as Fed keeps stimulus in place 
  > Nikkei hits 4-1/2 year high, exporters rise on BOJ easing hopes 
  > FOREX-Yen firmer vs dollar, awaits new BOJ governor's remarks 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold's upward momentum cools as Cyprus fear ebbs 
  > METALS-London copper rallies on China data, Fed reassurance 
  > Brent holds steady above $108 as China offsets Cyprus worries 
    
    COMPANY NEWS:
    
    HERMES 
    The French luxury group said on Thursday that its operating profit rose 26.4
percent in 2012 and operating margin reached its highest level since the company
listed in 1993. 
    
    HENNES & MAURITZ 
    The world's second-biggest fashion retailer posted on Thursday a slightly
bigger drop than expected in fiscal first-quarter pretax earnings and said it
would open more stores this year than previously planned. 
    
    ASTRAZENECA 
    The group's new chief executive announced another 2,300 job cuts in sales
and administration on Thursday as he set out his stall for returning the
drugmaker to growth. 
    
    CONTINENTAL 
    Schaeffler, which holds a stake of around 50 percent in
Continental, saw revenue rise by 4 percent to more than 11 billion euros ($14.25
billion) in 2012, a person familiar with the figures said on Wednesday.
 
    
    ABERTIS 
    Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis is expecting non-binding offers for its
airports business before the end of March, in a deal worth about 900 million
euros ($1.17 billion), two sources familiar with the process said on Wednesday.
 
    
    ERICSSON 
    Airvana Network Solutions Inc, a Massachusetts broadband network company,
has won a preliminary injunction against Ericsson in a trade-secrets lawsuit
that seeks more than $330 million from the Swedish telecommunications network
equipment maker. 
    
    EADS 
    Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N is in talks to purchase small and wide-body jets
from EADS's Airbus and Boeing BA.N in deals potentially worth about $6 billion
at list prices, two people familiar with the matter said. 
    
    GEMALTO 
    The smart card maker said it had made an application for a dual listing on
NYSE Euronext Amsterdam effective April 3, adding that it would change the
"market of reference" for the shares to Amsterdam from Paris. 
    
    FCC, REALIA 
    Spanish building group FCC aims to refinance debt at its Realia property arm
ahead of its planned sale, the first step in the group's new strategy to cut
costs and focus on its core infrastructure and environmental businesses.
 
    
    VIVENDI 
    Vivendi is considering splitting off its biggest unit, French mobile
telecoms operator SFR, and putting a chunk of the group's debt into the
subsidiary, Bloomberg said on its news website on Wednesday. A company spokesman
declined to comment on the report. 
    
    BANCA CARIGE 
    Italian regional lender Banca Carige wants to sell insurance businesses and
property to avoid having to raise money from shareholders to plug an 800 million
euro ($1.03 billion) hole in its capital base. 
    
    PARMALAT 
    The Italian dairy group at the centre of a legal dispute over its $900
million acquisition of a U.S. sister company last year expects core profits and
sales to rise about 5 percent in 2013 as it focuses on new products and foreign
markets. 
    
    ENI 
    Italy's oil major is open to talks with Gazprom about a possible
partnership in Mozambique but is not aware of any interest from the Russian
state gas monopoly in buying a stake in its gas assets there. 
    
    VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 
    French water and waste firm Veolia Environnement has started talks with
unions about 1,500 jobs in its French water business, the company said on
Wednesday. 
    
    ROCHE 
    The firm said a change in how it accounts for employee benefits will reduce
2012 net financial income by 164 million Swiss francs. The on-going impact for
2013 and beyond is expected to be of a similar magnitude. There was no impact on
Roche's operating income or net assets from this change. 
    
    NOVARTIS 
    The group aid new data shows its drug Gilenya significantly reduces the rate
of brain volume loss across three large Phase III studies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.