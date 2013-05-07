FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares to open firm on solid earnings
#Market News
May 7, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares to open firm on solid earnings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - European stock market futures pointed to a higher
open on Tuesday, with solid earnings reports helping to consolidate last week's
gains and send stocks back up towards multi-year highs as Europe's biggest
financial centre reopened after a holiday.
    Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for
Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3 to 0.2 percent,
with decent earnings from heavyweight banks providing a lift to European stocks.
    "All eyes now fall on a European corporate space with HSBC, Societe
Generale and Commerzbank reporting earnings, and all have
big weightings on the corresponding markets," Chris Weston, chief market
strategist at IG markets, said in a trading note.
    While Societe Generale saw a 50 percent slump in quarterly profit on the
back of one-off charges and a weakening economy, Commerzbank reported a
smaller-than-expected first quarter loss.  
    Credit Agricole met expectations, reporting a 51 percent rise in
profit after selling a loss-making Greek unit. HSBC reports after the market
opens.
    "Today's figures are mixed with the banks (SocGen, Commerz and Credit Ag)
all looking in line to a touch better," said Nick Xanders, who heads up European
equity strategy at BTIG, saying that while Carlsberg also beat
expectations, Lafarge came in below predictions.
    In general, the earnings performance of European companies has lagged that
of the United States. With the quarterly earnings season of the STOXX Europe 600
 60 percent of the way through, 52 percent of companies having missed
expectations, compared to 27 percent missing estimates on the S&P 500, Thomson
Reuters StarMine data showed.
    The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index closed 0.5 percent lower on
Monday, consolidating the gains of the week before when it surged to a 22-month
peak of 2,764.17 after strong U.S. monthly jobs data and an interest rate cut
from the European Central Bank (ECB).
    The falls came in thin volumes, however, with the UK market shut and British
traders away from their desks for a public holiday.
    The reopening of Europe's biggest financial centre is expected to boost
volumes after a mere 42 percent of the average 90-day volume was traded on the
Euro STOXX 50 on Monday.
    The index is just 0.5 percent off of 2 year highs set on Friday, with the
German DAX in touching distance of all time highs, 0.5 percent below
the record at 8,151.570.
    Global stock markets have been supported by easy monetary policy across the
world, a trend reinforced overnight when the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)
followed the ECB's lead, cutting its main cash rate to a record low of 2.75
percent. ECB President Mario Draghi also reiterated he was "ready to act" again
if the euro zone economy deteriorates further. 
    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0632GMT: 
  
 S&P 500                              1,617.50   0.19 %       3.08
 NIKKEI                              14,180.24   3.55 %      486.2
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                        557.23   0.15 %       0.83
 EUR/USD                                1.3075   0.01 %     0.0001
 USD/JPY                                 98.92  -0.41 %    -0.4100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                        1.750       --      -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                          1.240       --       0.00
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,461.41  -0.51 %     -$7.48
 US CRUDE                               $95.29   -0.9 %      -0.87
 
  > Asian shares capped but Nikkei soars on US growth hopes MKTS/GLOB
  > S&P 500 closes at record again; financials, Apple lead .N
  > Nikkei climbs 2.8 pct to above 14,000, highest in nearly 5 years .T
  > Bond yields reach three-week high ahead of auctions US/N
  > Euro tripped by ECB, Aussie on defensive ahead of RBA rate decision FRX/
  > Gold ticks lower as equities gain, ETFs plunge GOL/
  > Copper hits 3-week high on economic optimism MET/L
  > Brent slips towards $105 after gains, supply worries stem losses O/R
    
    COMPANY NEWS:
    
    SOCIETE GENERALE 
    France's No. 2 listed bank is to cut 900 million euros in costs over the
next three years after a weak domestic economy and one-off charges halved
quarterly earnings. 
    
    CREDIT AGRICOLE 
    The French bank said that its quarterly earnings rose 51 percent, helped by
the sale of a Greek unit which had cost it heavily in the year-ago period.
 
    
    COMMERZBANK 
    Germany's second biggest lender slipped to a net loss in the first quarter
as its efforts to cut 4,000 to 6,000 jobs by 2016 weighed on earnings.
 Related news 
    
    LUFTHANSA 
    Former Lufthansa Chief Executive Wolfgang Mayrhuber is back in the running
to become supervisory board chairman of Germany's biggest airline after
overcoming shareholder opposition to his candidacy. 
    Related news 
    
    MUNICH RE 
    The world's biggest reinsurer reported forecast-beating net profit of 972
million euros ($1.3 billion) in the first quarter as low damage claims offset an
11 percent drop in income from investments. 
    Related news 
    
     HSBC 
     The bank is expected to almost double first quarter profits to about $8
billion on Tuesday helped by a fall in costs and bad debts and showing the
benefits of a three-year restructuring that is nearly complete. 
    
    DIAGEO 
    The global spirits company has named Chief Operating Officer Ivan Menezes as
its new chief executive, replacing Paul Walsh who has been at the helm of the
firm since 2000. 
    
    EASYJET  
    the airline said April passenger numbers were up 2.5 percent. 
    
    ING 
    The Dutch banking and insurance group is in favour of the Dutch state
quickly selling a portfolio of mortgaged backed securities to end a guarantee
ING received from the state in 2009, Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad
reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. 
    
    CARLSBERG 
    Danish brewer Carlsberg's first-quarter operating profits and
revenue exceeded forecasts, as strong beer sales in Asia helped cushion a
decline in mature European markets as well as in its former growth driver
Russia. 
    
    ALSTOM 
    The power and transport engineering company tempered its mid-term growth
forecasts as it battles deteriorating economic conditions and tough competition.
 
    
    LAFARGE 
    The world's largest cement maker confirmed its 2013 targets as it posted a
widening loss in the first quarter, hit by lower cement demand, poor weather in
Europe and foreign exchange headwinds. 
    
    ADECCO 
    Adecco, the world's largest staffing company, said it expects more
favourable economic conditions towards the end of the year, as it posted a 40
percent drop in first-quarter profit.
    For more, click on 
    
     ENDESA 
    The utility reported a 23 percent fall in first quarter net profit to 476
million euros.
    
    SKANSKA 
    The Nordic region's biggest construction group is to post first-quarter
results at 0600 GMT. The company's operating profit is seen rising to 484
million Swedish crowns ($74.1 million) from a year-ago 148 million, according to
a Reuters poll of analysts. 
    For more on the company, double click 
    
    NATIXIS 
    The French bank reported a 22 percent gain in quarterly net profit, helped
by higher capital markets revenue and increased profit from its arm which is
selling off toxic assets left over from the financial crisis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
