European Factors to Watch-Shares set to edge back towards peaks

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to edge higher on Friday, towards recent multi-year highs, with forecast-beating earnings from ArcelorMittal soothing worries over the pace of global growth. The world's largest steelmaker, which makes some 6-7 percent of global steel, posted higher-than-expected core earnings on Friday and reaffirmed its forecast that it would make more profit this year than last. At 0617 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1-0.2 percent. ArcelorMittal was indicated to open around 3 percent higher. ArcelorMittal's results, however, contrast with the overall picture of Europe's earnings season so far, with only 45 percent of STOXX Europe 600 companies meeting or beating analyst forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Also boosting the mood on Friday, data showed German imports and exports rose in March, in a further sign that Europe's biggest economy is recovering from a contraction at the end of 2012. "The market has been quite immune to the negative newsflow lately, and now bits of positive news are emerging, which could help fuel the rally but the fact that volumes are drying up is not a good sign, we need more buyers," a Paris-based trader said. Investors will also keep a close eye on the meeting of the Group of Seven, starting on Friday, with finance ministers and central bank governors set to discuss ways to prop up global growth and push ahead with financial reform. European stock indexes slipped from multi-year highs on Thursday, as investors cashed in some of their recent gains on defensive shares such as utilities. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0621 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,626.67 -0.37 % -6.02 NIKKEI 14,607.54 2.93 % 416.06 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 559.44 -0.91 % -5.14 EUR/USD 1.3027 -0.11 % -0.0014 USD/JPY 101.06 0.47 % 0.4700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.851 -- 0.04 10-YR BUND YLD 1.311 -- 0.04 SPOT GOLD $1,459.60 0.13 % $1.90 US CRUDE $95.87 -0.54 % -0.52 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pause, yen at 4-yr low vs dollar > US STOCKS-S&P 500 slips, snaps five-day streak of record closes > METALS-Copper slips on stronger dollar, but still up on week > TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year notes dented by upbeat data, yen's drop > FOREX-Dollar touches 101 yen, highest in 4 years > PRECIOUS-U.S. gold down 1 pct on firm dollar; ETFs edge up > METALS-Copper slips on stronger dollar, but still up on week > Brent slips, but stays above $104 as US data supports COMPANY NEWS: ARCELORMITTAL The world's largest steelmaker rebounded from a very weak end to 2012 and forecast improvement in the coming months after rising steel shipments produced a higher than expected core profit. GENERALI The insurer rebounded from a quarterly loss at end-2012 to deliver a better than expected net profit in the first three months of the year, a sign the restructuring pushed through by Chief Executive Mario Greco is delivering its first results. RIO TINTO U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group has submitted a bid for Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto's percent stake in the Northparkes copper mine in Australia, news agency Dow Jones said on Friday, citing a person familiar with the bid. ABB The Swiss-Swedish engineering group's chief executive, Joe Hogan, is to leave the company for private reasons, the company said. A date for the departure nor a successor had been decided on yet, it added. NOKIA Nokia unveiled on Thursday a new $99 phone in its mid-range Asha line at a launch in India, one of the most important markets in its revival bid. ALLIANZ The world's largest bond fund, PIMCO Total Return Fund, run by Allianz's PIMCO, increased its U.S. Treasuries holdings to the highest in over a year in April, data from the firm's website showed on Thursday. DEUTSCHE BOERSE Germany's finance minister said a controversial plan by 11 euro zone countries to introduce a financial transaction tax was not an urgent matter and it could take a long time to be finalised. UBS U.S. prosecutors are seeking record prison terms, including one approaching 20 years, for three former UBS AG bankers who were convicted of conspiring to deceive U.S. cities and towns by scheming to rig bids to invest municipal bond proceeds. NOVARTIS Novartis said on Friday its Ilaris drug has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat active systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, a serious form of childhood arthritis.