European Factors to Watch-Weak Chinese trade data hurts sentiment
July 10, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Weak Chinese trade data hurts sentiment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - European stocks were set for a cautious start on Wednesday, after two straight sessions of gains, with miners and exporters likely to be under pressure in the wake of soft Chinese trade data.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain’s FTSE 100 to open down 7 to 18 points, Germany’s DAX to gain 1 to 20 points and France’s CAC 40 to open up 3 points to down 2 points.

Overnight, Wall Street rose for a fourth day on optimism about the quarterly earnings seasons, which earlier this week featured forecast-beating results from mining bellwether Alcoa.

The optimism, however, was sapped in the Asian session by weak Chinese trade data, which knocked Tokyo’s bourse off 6-1/2 week highs.

China warned of a “grim” outlook for trade after reporting unexpected falls in both exports and imports in June, signalling easing weakening demand both within its boarders and in the broader global economy.

Further clues on the impact of China’s economy on European corporates will come as luxury goods group Burberry reports quarterly figures.

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 9.27 points, or 0.8 percent, at 1,188.95, extending a rebound that has seen the index rally more than 6.5 percent from June lows. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- > Asian shares pare gains after weak China trade data > Wall St rises for fourth day on earnings hope, FedEx jumps > Nikkei retreats from 6-1/2 week high after dismal China data > U.S. bond prices end little changed > Dollar bulls in form, Aussie slips on weak China trade data > Gold falls after two-day rise on China growth fears > Copper slips as grim China trade data stoke demand worries > Brent slips towards $107 on concerns of weakness in China economy > TOP NEWS on European companies

