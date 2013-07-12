European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher for 5th session

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - European shares were expected to edge higher on Friday, tracking record highs on Wall Street on easing concerns of a near-term cut in U.S. stimulus, with positive technicals seen helping equities in the near term. The lead from Asia was more cautious, however, ahead of Monday's China growth data, which could act as a cap to gains. China's second-quarter GDP is expected to have risen to 7.5 percent. However, China's finance minister signalled Beijing may be willing to tolerate growth in the second half of the year significantly below 7 percent. "Markets will continue to move higher today, but there may be some profit taking going into the close ahead of Chinese GDP data which is to show slowing economic growth," Tom Robertson, senior trader at Accendo Markets, said. At 0629 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.3 percent to 0.4 percent higher. The S&P 500 index and the Dow industrials closed at record highs on Thursday, a day after Bernanke said the Fed would keep a loose monetary policy for some time. The FTSEurofirst 300 index climbed for a fourth straight session to hit a 5-week high on Thursday. It broke above technical resistance to pave the way for more gains and headed for a third straight week of gains. The FTSEurofirst 300 moved above its 100-day moving average, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50, which gained 0.8 percent to 2,681.32 points, closed a bearish gap opened in early June. The Euro STOXX 50 was expected to face resistance at its 50 day moving average at 2,709 points and further at 2,715, a 61.8 percent retracement of a fall from May highs to June lows. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0629 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,675.02 1.36 % 22.4 NIKKEI 14,506.25 0.23 % 33.67 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 516.09 -0.21 % -1.10 EUR/USD 1.3075 -0.15 % -0.0019 USD/JPY 98.89 -0.05 % -0.0500 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.551 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.597 -- -0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,281.76 -0.23 % -$2.93 US CRUDE $104.64 -0.26 % -0.27 > Asian stocks turn sombre as China risk looms > Bernanke's reassurance propels shares to record highs > Nikkei edges up to 7-week high on robust Wall St; Fast Retailing sinks > U.S. bonds gain after Bernanke calms concerns > Dollar treads water after this week's dive > Gold heads for biggest weekly gain in nearly 2 yrs > London copper heads for biggest weekly gain in 2 months COMPANY NEWS SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC The company said it was in preliminary talks about a takeover of Invensys in a deal the UK technology company said valued it at around $5 billion. SIEMENS Germany's Siemens has received tentative offers for the postal automation and baggage-handling division being sold in its effort to streamline operations and shed non-core assets, two sources familiar with the transaction said. Related news RWE A state-owned Qatari entity has held initial talks with German utility RWE about buying its DEA oil and gas exploration and production unit, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter. Related news VALEO Auto production in Europe may be touching a low from which it will not fall further, the car parts maker's chief executive told journalists, adding: "maybe the worst is behind us". INVENSYS The British engineer said it was in takeover talks with Schneider Electric after the French industrial group made a preliminary offer worth about 3.3 billion pounds ($5 billion). LLOYDS BANKING GROUP Britain's biggest fund manager Invesco Perpetual is in talks to take a stake of up to 10 percent in Lloyds, as Chancelloer George Osborne looks to jump-start the bank's return to private hands, according to the Daily Mail. SWEDISH MATCH The Stockholm-based tobacco firm rose on Wednesday amid growing speculation of a possible 350 Swedish Krona-per-share bid from one of the industry giants, with Imperial Tobacco, the world's fourth biggest fag maker, the top tip, according to the Daily Mail market report. SWATCH Swiss competition authority Weko said on Friday it had not validated plans elaborated with Swatch Group UHR.VX that would have allowed the world's biggest watchmaker to cut watch component deliveries to rivals. For more, click on SWISS RE Swiss Re said it was in preliminary discussions with Phoenix Group Holdings about a possible merger with the Swiss insurer's Admin Re business unit. For more, click on