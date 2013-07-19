European Factors to Watch-Shares seen lower, focus on tech stocks

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - European stocks were expected to retreat from six-week highs on Friday, with disappointing results from some major U.S. tech companies seen hurting sentiment, although the sell-off was likely to be limited. Second-quarter results from Microsoft Corp and Google came in lower than expected, while Advanced Micro Devices said gross margins would fall. "Tech stocks and the Nasdaq index in general continue to be seen as something of a lead indicator for the health of the U.S. economy. That said, and after initial reaction, investors may eventually decide to step back and consider the specifics of both Microsoft and Google more deeply," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said. "In all, the market has come a long way in a relatively short period of time, following clarification comments from both the Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and fellow committee members, with some reason to take profits being jumped upon." At 0629 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100 , Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.2 to 0.3 percent lower. The FTSEurofirst 300 ended 0.9 percent higher at 1,209.12 on Thursday after hitting a six-week high, while U.S. indexes - the Dow and the S&P 500 - hit record highs after Morgan Stanley reported better-than-expected earnings and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments reassured markets. Japan's Nikkei Average was down 1.5 percent on Friday. Traders said the market was likely to remain choppy due to options expiry on Friday and as the macroeconomic data calendar was light. However, charts showed the market's near-term outlook had improved after key indexes ended above resistance levels. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 rose 1.3 percent to 2,717.99 points on Thursday, finishing above its 50-day moving average for the first time after more than one month. The index, which also traded above its 100-day and 200-day moving averages, could find support at around 2,684, which coincides with its uptrend line joining lows of mid-2012 and April 2013. Investors' focus will also be on a meeting of the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers, who gather in Moscow to plan strategies to lead the global economy towards recovery. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0633 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,689.37 0.5 % 8.46 NIKKEI 14,589.91 -1.48 % -218.59 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 514.04 -0.57 % -2.96 EUR/USD 1.3132 0.18 % 0.0023 USD/JPY 100.04 -0.36 % -0.3600 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.513 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.511 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,290.41 0.46 % $5.92 US CRUDE $107.99 -0.05 % -0.05 > Japanese shares reverse course, skid ahead of weekend vote > Dow, S&P 500 end at all-time highs on earnings, Bernanke > Nikkei retreats from 8-week high on profit-taking before election > U.S. bond prices fall on upbeat factory, claims data > Yen under pressure, major chart levels tested > Gold rebounds from early low as Tokyo bullion rallies > London copper gains after Fed stimulus assurance > Brent heads towards $109 on demand growth hopes, Fed stance COMPANY NEWS ELECTROLUX The home appliances maker raised its outlook for demand for appliances in the United States for 2013 as it reported a core operating profit for the second quarter right in line with expectations. SANDVIK The machinery and tool maker Sandvik posted a fall in second-quarter earnings roughly in line with market expectations and said a fall in investment in the mining sector squeezed order intake in the quarter. VODAFONE GROUP Vodafone posted an expected first-quarter 3.5 percent drop in its key organic service revenue as increasing competition in Germany and Italy wiped out improvements in India at the world's second largest mobile operator. YARA Norwegian fertiliser firm Yara posted second-quarter core earnings well above expectations as strong demand resulted in record-high deliveries. PUBLICIS The advertising group said it would form a partnership with AOL to deliver live internet advertising, expected to launch on Sept. 1. No financial details were given. VIVENDI Japanese telecoms group SoftBank Corp offered to pay $8.5 billion to acquire Universal Music but its owner, French media and entertainment conglomerate Vivendi, rejected the bid, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the proposal. ASSA ABLOY The world's biggest lock maker posted on Friday second-quarter operating profit in line with expectations with like-for-like sales growth of 3 percent. FIAT The carmaker has completed the syndication of a three-year revolving credit facility with 19 banks, raising the amount of the facility to 2.1 billion euros from 2.0 billion euros. SSAB High strength steel maker SSAB posted its fourth straight quarterly loss, hit by continued weakness in Europe, currency effects and weak developments in China and Australian mining. ADP The Paris airports operator said it plans to open talks with labor unions on 370 job cuts, or 4 percent of its labor force. ALLIANZ The Financial Stability Board, a regulatory task force for the G20 leading economies, on Thursday named nine insurers, including Allianz, to its initial list of globally significant firms, a designation that will lead to higher capital requirements. FORTUM State-controlled Finnish utility Fortum reported a smaller-than-expected rise in second-quarter operating profit, citing lower electricity prices and falling industrial demand.