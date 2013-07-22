European Factors to Watch-Futures up as Japan PM election win helps sentiment

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - European equity index futures rose on Monday, helped by an election win over the weekend by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe which traders said should help sentiment. Futures for the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index were up by 0.2 percent at 0620 GMT. Futures for Germany's DAX rose 0.3 percent, futures for France's CAC advanced by 0.1 percent while the FTSE 100 futures contract also rose by 0.2 percent. Abe's ruling bloc won decisively in an election on Sunday. The victory, which was widely expected, should make it easier for him to push through painful economic reform, the "Third Arrow" of his economic steps to end deflation. The other two arrows are ultra-easy monetary policy and spending. Terry Torrison, managing director at Monaco-based McLaren Securities, said Abe's win would help sentiment, and added that some reassuring corporate earnings news on Monday would also boost markets. "Abe's win is good news but it had been well flagged. We're better across the board this morning but in very thin volumes," said Torrison. "The easy way for the market at the moment is up. If there's no real pressure on, we tend to drift higher," he added. Torrison also said forecast-beating results from Swiss bank UBS on Monday might help equity markets and financial stocks. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index has risen 6.6 percent since the start of 2013. The index ended flat on Friday but chalked up its fourth straight week of gains. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0622 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,692.09 0.16 % 2.72 NIKKEI 14,658.04 0.47 % 68.13 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0 515.83 0.26 % 1.35 EX-JP 000PUS> EUR/USD 1.3147 0.04 % 0.0005 USD/JPY 100.08 -0.54 % -0.5600 10-YR US TSY <US10YT= 2.477 -- -0.01 YLD RR> 10-YR BUND YLD <EU10YT= 1.515 -- -0.01 RR> SPOT GOLD $1,318.30 1.74 % $22.56 US CRUDE $108.46 0.38 % 0.41 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks lose steam as yen bounces > Nasdaq, Dow slip on tech weakness, S&P 500 edges up > Nikkei gains as Abe's big election win boosts economic recovery hopes > U.S. bond prices rise for second week; weak stocks support > Yen rises in choppy trade after Japan PM's election win > Gold rises to 1-month high on weaker U.S. dollar > London copper rises on softer dollar, China optimism > Oil above $108 on demand hopes, US oil at premium to Brent COMPANY NEWS: UBS : UBS said it settled a Federal Housing Finance Agency lawsuit over soured mortgage investments, taking a 865 million Swiss franc ($919.63 million) charge against second-quarter earnings for litigation, impairments and other provisions. PHILIPS : Philips, the Dutch healthcare, lighting and consumer appliances group, reported higher-than-expected second-quarter results driven by all three businesses after two years of job cuts, divestments, and a focus on core activities. MOBISTAR : Belgian telecoms operator Mobistar SA sharply cut its guidance for revenue and profit this year after earnings tumbled in the second quarter and with a gloomy view for the rest of the year. PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN : The carmaker is in preliminary talks to sell part of its Banque PSA Finance financing arm to Spanish bank Banco Santander or merge it with Santander assets, the Wall Street Journal reported. VIVENDI : The board of the entertainment group plans to discuss a special dividend of more than $3 billion linked to its Activision Blizzard unit at a meeting on Monday, as well as progress in negotiations to sell its Maroc Telecom business to Emirates Telecommunications, the Wall Street Journal reported. DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank is expected to announce during its second-quarter results its plans to reach a minimum 3 percent overall equity to loans ratio in the next two and a half years, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people briefed on the plans. COMMERZBANK : Germany's bank bailout fund Soffin expects Berlin to sell its 17 percent stake in Commerzbank in the next six months, Wirtschaftswoche magazine quoted a source close to Soffin as saying. Soffin declined comment. Separately, Der Spiegel said there was no parliamentary majority favouring a sale of the stake, quoting politicians from the governing coalition Free Democrats, as well as from the opposition Greens and Social Democrats. SAP : SAP said its Co-Chief Executive Jim Hagemann Snabe would move to the company's supervisory board next May, thus leaving fellow Co-Chief Bill McDermott as sole helmsman, the software maker said in a regulatory filing on Sunday. JULIUS BAER : Swiss private bank Julius Baer on Monday said adjusted net profit rose more than 25 percent in the first half, beating analyst estimates as increased client activity lifted operating income and gross margins.