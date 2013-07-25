European Factors to Watch-Earnings in focus, stocks seen steady

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - European stocks are seen opening little changed on Thursday as investors digested mixed corporate reports, with forecast-beating results from Credit Suisse looking set to help banks but earnings expected to weigh on other sectors. At 0629 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.2 percent lower. Earnings reports are set to provide the direction for many individual stocks and sectors on what is one of the busiest days for reporting so far. On Wednesday, good earnings from ARM and easyJet helped the FTSEurofirst 300 to an eight-week closing high. In a distinctly mixed reporting season so far, some 49 percent of companies that have reported on the STOXX Europe 600 have missed expectations, compared to 28 percent on the S&P 500, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed. However, the STOXX 600 index is back to two-month highs hit before the U.S. Federal Reserve outlined plans to taper its stimulus programme later this year. Despite the prospect of reduced liquidity in the market, appetite for equity could even lift those that disappoint on earnings, Ioan Smith, managing director of KCG Europe, said. "For those that have missed I guess there's a big focus of equity inflows and a suggestion that a rising tide raises all boats. I'm looking for signals for when fundamentals will begin to take centre stage again but not seeing any as yet," Smith said. Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows that even those companies that have missed expectations have added 7.6 percent over the last 30 days. Banks could be in focus after Credit Suisse reported a rise in profit of nearly 33 percent, ahead of analysts' forecasts due to strength in its trading business, following a similar statement from UBS earlier in the week. Institutions with bigger investment bank segments are set to do better than retail banks this earnings season with markets recovering but the economy in Europe still weak. The regional underperformer looked set to be the German DAX after BASF, the world's largest chemical company by sales, said slow growth called its 2013 profit market into question. Germany will also be in focus for its closely watched Ifo business sentiment survey, out at 0800 GMT. Last month Ifo trimmed its outlook for economic growth this year to 0.6 percent, as Europe's largest economy endured a subdued first quarter and only narrowly avoided a recession. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,685.94 -0.38 % -6.45 NIKKEI 14,562.93 -1.14 % -168.35 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 524.36 -0.32 % -1.67 EUR/USD 1.3207 0.05 % 0.0007 USD/JPY 99.93 -0.31 % -0.3100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.596 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.658 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,320.34 -0.03 % -$0.35 US CRUDE $104.84 -0.52 % -0.55 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat from 7-wk highs > Dow, S&P slip; Nasdaq barely in black despite Apple's jump > Nikkei edges down, investors wary as earnings eyed > TREASURIES-Prices fall as 5-yr auction sees mixed demand > Dollar slips, but stays above 1-mth low as U.S. yields rise > Gold eases further on strong economic data > Copper pulls back after 5-day rise as China woes weigh > Brent slips below $107, spread with U.S. crude widens COMPANY NEWS ROCHE Strong sales of its top three drugs and new expensive breast cancer treatments helped Roche Holding AG post a bigger-than-expected rise in first-half core earnings of 10 percent For more, click on: CREDIT SUISSE The Swiss bank Credit Suisse CSGN.VX said net profit for the second quarter rose nearly 33 percent on the year, on a rise in both stock and bond trading from its investment bank. For more, click on UBS Three former UBS AG bankers were sentenced to prison on Wednesday for deceiving U.S. municipalities by rigging bids to invest municipal bond proceeds, with the longest sentence at 27 months, a fraction of what prosecutors had sought. For more, click on: BARCLAYS : The UK lender fell on Wednesday on talk that it would have to raise funds at first half results on Tuesday, to meet the Prudential Regulation Authority's leverage ratio, the Daily Telegraph reported. Barclays is close to reaching a deal with regulators to comply with a new leverage requirement by Dec. 2014 and a confirmation is expected along with its annual results next Tuesday, the Financial Times wrote, citing people familiar with the negotiations. GLAXOSMITHKLINE : The British drugmaker has agreed to pay $229 million to settle lawsuits brought by eight U.S. states related to improper marketing of its Avandia diabetes drug. GKN : The automotive and aerospace group is rumoured to be lining up a $5 billion cash and shares bid, worth around $35 a share, for Spirit Aerosystems, the Witchita, Kansas-based aerostructures manufatcturer, which was spun out of Boeing, according to the Daily Mail marker report. BASF Indicated 2.7 percent lower Shrinking European markets and slower growth in China weighed on BASF's second-quarter profit and prompted the world's largest chemicals company by sales to call its 2013 profit target into question. Related news COMMERZBANK Indicated 2.2 percent lower Commerzbank has taken an unspecified impairment charge in its financial results on lending to the U.S. city of Detroit, it said on Wednesday, but declined to say when it booked the writedown. Related news DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Indicated 0.6 percent lower Orange said on Thursday that a planned initial public offering of EE, owned by Orange and Deutsche Telekom, would not take place before next year to allow the operator more time to show financial improvements. Related news E.ON Indicated 0.3 percent lower A spokesman for the group said it could be an option to dismantle its mothballed gas-fired plant in Malzenice, Slovakia, and relocate it to regions where it could return to profit, adding no concrete decision had been taken on the matter. The comment followed a report in the Wall Street Journal that E.ON could relocate mothballed plants to emerging markets like Turkey. Related news VOLKSWAGEN Indicated 0.6 percent lower Volkswagen's luxury division Audi will hit its sales target of 1.5 million cars in 2013, two years earlier than planned, its Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said in an interview in Handelsblatt. In an interview with WSJ.de, Stadler said Audi saw a "positive" development in its July sales and the company was "anything but dissatisfied" with new orders in July. Related news ABB Swiss industrial group ABB said it was confident it would see profitable growth, even as second-quarter net profit missed expectations and orders fell due to a restructuring of its power unit. For more, click on: GIVAUDAN : The flavors and fragrances maker reports first-half net profit of 271 million Swiss francs, beating expectations. For more, click on: STATOIL The Norwegian oil and gas group reported second quarter operating results a touch below expectations on Thursday and maintained its guidance, including for both production and exploration activity. For more on the company, click on METSO The Finnish engineering firm, due to publish quarterly earnings around 0900 GMT, is seen reporting a 7 percent drop in second-quarter underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) to 164 million euros ($217 million), according to a Reuters poll of analysts. For more on the company, click on AREVA The French nuclear group said first-half earnings were hit by another provision for its troubled reactor construction project in Finland, but the group stuck by its 2013 profit outlook. SAINT-GOBAIN The French building materials firm said it expected a gradual recovery in the second half of the year as it posted a drop in first-half earnings.