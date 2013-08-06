European Factors to Watch-Shares seen down after six-day rally

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - European shares were likely to edge lower on Tuesday after six days of gains, tracking weaker stocks on Wall Street and in Asia, with a climb to two-month highs prompting investors to take profits ahead of key data. Investors will scrutinise UK industrial output data for June at 0830 GMT, Germany's industrial orders for June at 1000 GMT, Italy's preliminary gross domestic product for the second quarter at 0900 GMT and U.S. international trade data for June at 1230 GMT for hints about the market's near-term direction. "The trend in both the UK and Germany has been steady improvement and expectations on the whole have been met or beaten in most cases, so we would not rule out good numbers again," IG Markets said in a note. "(But) given the weakness in Asian markets, it looks as though Europe should open to the downside, with clients not really showing any conviction in the direction either way." The MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index fell 0.6 percent on Tuesday. U.S. shares slipped from record highs on Monday, when the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.05 percent higher at 1,225.39 points after setting a new two-month high. At 0631 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.2 percent lower. Investors were also likely to keep a close eye on the second-quarter earnings report, which were mixed on Tuesday. Credit Agricole reported a more than twelve-fold gain in quarterly profit from a year-ago period, Merck posted a 10.7 percent gain in adjusted core profit, while Munich Re reported second quarter net profit that was below expectations. According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 63 percent of STOXX Europe 600 index companies have reported results so far, of which 56 percent have met or beaten profit forecasts. In the bond market, Italian bonds were slightly firmer before industrial orders and GDP data, which was expected to show the recession eased in the second quarter, while Bund futures slipped in early trade, with the market anticipating an upbeat reading of German industrial output. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0632 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,707.14 -0.15 % -2.53 NIKKEI 14,401.06 1 % 143.02 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 516.96 -0.8 % -4.18 EUR/USD 1.3247 -0.08 % -0.0010 USD/JPY 98.49 0.19 % 0.1900 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.646 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.694 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,290.21 -1.01 % -$13.13 US CRUDE $106.35 -0.2 % -0.21 > Yen strengthens; Asian shares fall to 2-wk low > Dow, S&P slip from record highs on year's lowest volume > Nikkei falls for 2nd day on exporters; Sony sags > Bonds fall on strong service data, upcoming supply > Dollar takes defensive stance; Aussie awaits RBA decision > Gold falls below $1,300 as strong economic data hurts > Copper marks time on weak China demand, data eyed > Brent slips towards $108 as supply fears ease COMPANY NEWS CREDIT AGRICOLE France's No. 3 bank reported a more than twelve-fold gain in quarterly profit from a year-ago period depressed by Greece and Italy-related provisions as it refocuses on squeezing value out of its home market. LANXESS The world's largest maker of synthetic rubber for tyres abandoned its 2014 profit target as weak car markets showed no sign of recovery. MERCK Germany's Merck, the world's largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens, posted a 10.7 percent gain in adjusted core profit in the second quarter, buoyed by consumer appetite for 3D screens and bigger TVs. MUNICH RE The company reported second quarter net profit that was below expectations at 529 million euros ($700 million) and said it was on track for its full year goal of achieving net profit of close to 3 billion euros. DSM The Dutch food and chemicals group reported higher-than-expected second-quarter results lifted by acquisitions and growth in its nutrition business, and confirmed its 2013 operating profit target of close to 1.4 billion euros. SALZGITTER The German steelmaker slashed its full-year outlook for the second time this year, blaming a deeper than expected drop in demand for cars, appliances and new buildings in austerity hit Europe. Related news DEUTSCHE POST The world's biggest mail and logistics company raised its full-year profit guidance slightly after second-quarter operating profit increased in line with expectations. SKY DEUTSCHLAND German pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland gained more subscribers than expected during the second quarter, helped by German soccer triumphs. ROCHE Roche's new breast cancer drug Perjeta is not worth using on Britain's state health service given its high price and the lack of data showing how long it might extend life, the country's healthcare cost watchdog said. For more, click on: MEGGITT British aircraft parts supplier Meggitt posted a better-than-expected 7 percent rise in first half profit, underpinned by the ramp-up of several civil aerospace programmes. IMPREGILO Italian builder Impregilo reported a first-half net profit, up from a loss the previous year, boosted by higher revenues and a strong performance from its construction unit. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP The world's biggest hotelier said it would return $350 million to shareholders via a special dividend as it posted a 20 percent rise in first-half profit.