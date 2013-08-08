FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen rebounding on China data
#Market News
August 8, 2013 / 5:31 AM / 4 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen rebounding on China data

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - European shares were likely to bounce higher on
Thursday, mirroring gains in Asian equities, with sentiment improving after
forecast-beating Chinese trade data indicated the world's second-biggest economy
was stabilising.
    Data showed China's exports rose 5.1 percent in July from a year ago,
beating predictions of a 3 percent gain, while imports jumped 10.9 percent,
against forecasts of a 2.1 percent gain. China is the world's biggest metals
consumer. 
    At 0631 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.4 percent higher.
    Mining shares are expected to benefit, gathering strength from a rise in
prices of key industrial metals. Copper climbed 2 percent to hit its
highest in nearly two months. 
    However, the market is prone to choppy moves as Thursday will be a busy day
for earnings, with more than two dozen major European companies reporting
second-quarter results.
    Nestle, the world's biggest food group, missed underlying sales
growth forecasts in the first half, prompting the company to cut its sales goal.
On the other hand, Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer,
beat expectations with a $786 million second-quarter net profit. 
     "We're building up tactical cash ahead of what could prove a tricky autumn
for markets. Equity valuations are stretched in our view... we'll sit on the
sidelines for a little bit," Jeremy Batstone-Carr, head of private client
research at Charles Stanley, said.
    According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 73 percent of STOXX Europe 600
index companies have reported results so far, of which 56 percent have
met or beaten profit forecasts, while the rest have missed.
    Technical analysts advised caution and said the euro zone's blue chip Euro
STOXX 50 index, which rose 0.2 percent to 2,794.44 points in the
previous session, was unlikely to record strong gains in the near term.
    "The EURO STOXX 50 has reached the resistance area of  2,800-2,850 and I do
not expect the index to overcome it in the next days. As a consequence, the
medium-term sideways movement should continue for the time being," Sophia Wurm,
technical analyst at Commerzbank, said.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 
rose 0.9 percent on Thursday, a day after Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index
 closed 0.3 percent weaker on concerns the U.S. and UK central banks may
start to tighten their monetary policies sooner than expected.
    German Bund futures were 25 ticks higher at 142.51 on Thursday.
    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0629 GMT:
                                                LAST     PCT CHG      NET CHG
     S&P 500                                1,690.91     -0.38 %        -6.46
     NIKKEI                                13,605.56     -1.59 %      -219.38
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                          511.89      0.39 %         1.99
     EUR/USD                                   1.334      0.04 %       0.0005
     USD/JPY                                   96.31     -0.01 %      -0.0100
     10-YR US TSY YLD                          2.595          --        -0.01
     10-YR BUND YLD                            1.669          --        -0.02
     SPOT GOLD                             $1,290.99       0.3 %        $3.85
     US CRUDE                                $104.51      0.13 %         0.14
  > Asian stocks perk up on China data, Aussie jumps                 
  > Wall St slips for third day on Fed uncertainty                          
  > Nikkei bounces back on short-covering; BOJ outcome awaited              
  > U.S. bond prices rise as higher yields lure buyers                    
  > Dollar near 7-week low, Aussie buoyed by China trade data             
  > Gold gains for second day as dollar weakens                           
  > Copper hits near 2-month high on upbeat China trade data             
  > Brent rises towards $108 on robust China data                          
    
    COMPANY NEWS
    
    NESTLE 
    Underlying sales growth at Nestle missed forecasts in the first half and
lagged the performance of key rivals, prompting the world's biggest food group
to cut its sales goal as price erosion continued in Europe. 
    
    COMMERZBANK 
    The bank warned it would put aside more money for bad loans as the slowing
European economy and low interest rates took their toll on second quarter
earnings. 
    
    RIO TINTO 
    The global miner announced first-half underlying earnings of $4.2 billion
and increased its H1 dividend by 15 percent. 
    
    SWISS RE 
    Swiss Re, the world's second largest reinsurer, beat expectations
with a $786 million second-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by good July
renewals and higher premium volumes. For more, click on: 
    
    NOVO NORDISK 
    Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk raised its full-year guidance after
second-quarter operating profit exceeded forecasts, aided by sales growth of
diabetes drug Victoza and modern insulin. 
    
    ADECCO 
    The world's largest staffing company said labour markets are starting to
stabilise in Europe, as it reported better-than-expected net profit in the
second quarter For more, click on: 
    
    HENKEL 
    German consumer goods company Henkel, which makes washing powder, shampoos
and cleaning products, joined rivals in taking a more cautious view of growth in
emerging markets as it reported second quarter results in line with
expectations. 
    
    DEUTSCHE TELEKOM 
    The company cut its 2013 free cash flow outlook as it plans to boost
marketing spending in the United States to win customers, it said on Thursday,
when it reported quarterly underlying earnings that met expectations.
 
    
    KBC 
    Belgian financial group KBC reported a better-than-expected net result in
the second quarter of 2013 on Thursday, helped by a boost in the value of
derivatives it holds in its Belgian unit. 
    
    DELHAIZE 
    Belgian grocer Delhaize DELB.BR raised its guidance for 2013 after it beat
expectations in the second quarter of the year, helped by its third consecutive
quarter of growth at its U.S. operations. 
    
    BP 
    BP must pay $130 million to a court-appointed administrator overseeing
payments to thousands of people who claimed they were hurt by the 2010 Gulf of
Mexico oil spill, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday, in a fresh legal setback
for the oil company. 
    
    BPOST 
    Belgium's postal operator bpost said on Wednesday it hoped to at least match
its 2012 profit this year, as increasing deliveries of goods bought on the
Internet and cost controls helped offset a decline in domestic postal volumes.
 
    
    ADIDAS 
    German sporting goods firm Adidas ADSGn.DE cut its sales outlook for 2013
after currency effects took their toll in the second quarter. 
    
    SBM OFFSHORE 
    Dutch maritime engineering group SBM Offshore said on Wednesday it swung to
a first-half net loss of $42 million on revenue of $1.669 billion, due mainly to
a one-time settlement related to Norwegian project Yme.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
