#Market News
August 9, 2013 / 5:26 AM / in 4 years

European Factors to Watch-European shares seen up as China data reassures

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - European stocks were set open higher on Friday,
with some traders citing reassuring inflation data from China as giving a boost
to investor sentiment.
    Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 7 to
8 points, or by as much as 0.1 percent. Germany's DAX is seen up 21 to
22 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 is seen up
by 10 points, or as much as 0.2 percent.
    Although some investors remain concerned over signs of a slowdown in the
fast-growing Chinese economy, data this week reassured many over the health of
the world's second-biggest economy and biggest metals consumer.
    China's consumer inflation steadied in July although factory-gate deflation
persisted for a 17th month, official data showed on Friday, pointing to monetary
policy on hold as Beijing tries to arrest a slowdown that has run for more than
two years. 
    The steady inflation data on Friday came a day after Chinese trade figures
beat forecasts. 
    "European equities are set to creep higher as moderate inflation in China
adds another data point to the argument that the world's second-largest economy
is on the mend," Capital Spreads dealer Jonathan Sudaria wrote in a note.       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT XX GMT:
    
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT518 GMT                                       
                                                LAST    PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                                    1,697.48     0.39 %     6.57
 NIKKEI                                    13,548.61    -0.42 %   -56.95
 MSCI ASIA                                    513.00      0.2 %     1.00
 EX-JP                                                           
 EUR/USD                                      1.3383     0.03 %   0.0004
 USD/JPY                                       96.42    -0.31 %  -0.3000
 10-YR US TSY                                  2.600         --     0.01
 YLD                                                             
 10-YR BUND YLD                                1.688         --     0.01
 SPOT GOLD                                 $1,310.76    -0.05 %   -$0.63
 US CRUDE                                    $104.13     0.71 %     0.73
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar edges off 7-wk low 
  > US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds to end 3-day drop as Microsoft gains 
  > Nikkei rebounds on yen pullback but set for weekly loss; Nikon tumbles 
  > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise as supply absorbed 
  > FOREX-Dollar near 7-week low on Fed uncertainty 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold up for third session on weaker dollar 
  > METALS-London copper steady near 2-month top 
  > Brent climbs above $107 on early signs of China stabilising

