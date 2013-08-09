European Factors to Watch-European shares seen up as China data reassures

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - European stocks were set open higher on Friday, with some traders citing reassuring inflation data from China as giving a boost to investor sentiment. Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 7 to 8 points, or by as much as 0.1 percent. Germany's DAX is seen up 21 to 22 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 is seen up by 10 points, or as much as 0.2 percent. Although some investors remain concerned over signs of a slowdown in the fast-growing Chinese economy, data this week reassured many over the health of the world's second-biggest economy and biggest metals consumer. China's consumer inflation steadied in July although factory-gate deflation persisted for a 17th month, official data showed on Friday, pointing to monetary policy on hold as Beijing tries to arrest a slowdown that has run for more than two years. The steady inflation data on Friday came a day after Chinese trade figures beat forecasts. "European equities are set to creep higher as moderate inflation in China adds another data point to the argument that the world's second-largest economy is on the mend," Capital Spreads dealer Jonathan Sudaria wrote in a note. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT XX GMT: MARKET SNAPSHOT AT518 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,697.48 0.39 % 6.57 NIKKEI 13,548.61 -0.42 % -56.95 MSCI ASIA 513.00 0.2 % 1.00 EX-JP EUR/USD 1.3383 0.03 % 0.0004 USD/JPY 96.42 -0.31 % -0.3000 10-YR US TSY 2.600 -- 0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 1.688 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,310.76 -0.05 % -$0.63 US CRUDE $104.13 0.71 % 0.73 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar edges off 7-wk low > US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds to end 3-day drop as Microsoft gains > Nikkei rebounds on yen pullback but set for weekly loss; Nikon tumbles > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise as supply absorbed > FOREX-Dollar near 7-week low on Fed uncertainty > PRECIOUS-Gold up for third session on weaker dollar > METALS-London copper steady near 2-month top > Brent climbs above $107 on early signs of China stabilising