Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to track gains in Asia

PARIS/LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - European stocks are set to rise on Monday, adding to last week's rally and tracking gains in Asia spurred by recent robust macroeconomic data from China. At 0620 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.4 percent. German Bund futures were up 8 ticks at 142.36 with traders looking to German ZEW and euro zone second quarter growth data later in the week for confirmation that the currency bloc's economy was stabilising. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 2.1 percent while the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.8 percent on Monday as investors took heart from China's reassuring data released last week, eclipsing Japan's slightly disappointing second-quarter GDP report. Traders also cited a report in the South China Morning Post saying Beijing is quietly offering financial stimulus to key cities and provinces, which would be in line with the government's recent trend of providing targeted assistance in areas where growth is slowing while maintaining broader efforts to rein in excess capacity and credit risks. "Although Japanese markets slipped on a weaker GDP reading, the rest of the region has been buoyed on reports of unofficial back door stimulus measures taking place in China," Capital Spreads trader Jonathan Sudaria wrote in a note. "Markets have scaled back the odds for the need of a national stimulus package as recent data has shown that China's stalling economy appears to be stabilising at a slower rate. Therefore the smaller but targeted package has come as an additional boon for the China recovery story." On Friday, data showed Chinese factory output rose 9.7 percent in July from a year earlier - the fastest pace since the start of the year and adding to recent data suggesting the world's biggest metals consumer may be stabilising after more than two years of slowing growth. The surprisingly strong data eased recent worries about the pace of growth in China, and spurred a sharp rally in European mining shares, with Lonmin surging 7.7 percent and Antofagasta climbing up 7.5 percent. The STOXX Europe 600 basic resources sector index jumped 7.5 percent in the past two sessions, but remains down 15 percent in 2013, by far the worst sector performance in 2013. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose 0.6 percent higher on Friday at 1,229.58 points, the index's highest closing level since late May. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,691.42 -0.36 % -6.06 NIKKEI 13,519.43 -0.7 % -95.76 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 517.90 0.96 % 4.94 EUR/USD 1.3327 -0.11 % -0.0015 USD/JPY 96.44 0.25 % 0.2400 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.580 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.681 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,329.69 1.19 % $15.69 US CRUDE $105.98 0.01 % 0.01 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Chinese shares hit 3-1/2 wk high on upbeat data > Wall St posts worst week since June with Fed in mind > Nikkei eases on soft Q2 GDP; uncertainty looms over tax hike > Yen rises as disappointing Japan GDP dents risk sentiment > PRECIOUS-Gold climbs for 4th day, SPDR holdings rise > METALS-London copper edges down but China economy underpins > Brent slips toward $108 after sharp rally, US data in focus COMPANY NEWS: K+S The German mineral producer is braced for a sharp fall in prices for potash after last month's break-up of one of the world's biggest producers, Belarusian Potash Co (BPC). THYSSENKRUPP ThyssenKrupp has begun sounding out investors on a capital increase planned for the autumn, financial sources said, but the German steelmaker said it would have to reach a deal to sell its operations in the Americas before making any decision. ENI The Italian government does not exclude a sale of part of its stake in Eni, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report, adding the 30 percent stake held by Treasury and funding vehicle CDP could be cut to 20 percent. SANOFI China has started investigating French drugmaker Sanofi SA for allegedly bribing more than 500 Chinese doctors with about 1.7 million yuan ($277,600) of payments to raise sales, China's Xinhua state news agency said on Saturday. A2A The utility has put the sale of a stake in its waste division on hold until next year, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. The majority owners, the cities of Milan and Brescia, are mulling selling 5 percent of their stakes to help city coffers though no decision has been taken and the idea of paying an interim dividend in November is being looked at, Sole said. FIAT INDUSTRIAL The Italian truck and tractor maker said on Friday that shareholders who do not want to take part in the merger with its CNH unit have exercised their withdrawal right for shares worth a total of 24 million euros. DEUTSCHE BANK Deutsche Bank AG has named Michael Ormaechea and Bhupinder Singh as co-heads for its corporate banking and securities unit for the Asia Pacific region, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday. IVG The German property group reached a preliminary agreement with creditors over a plan that would virtually wipe out existing shareholders and swap 2.15 billion euros in debt for equity. TECHNIP A joint venture of oil industry suppliers Technip and DOF Subsea has won contracts from Brazilian oil firm Petrobras to build four new pipelay support vessels and install flexible pipes in Brazilian waters. The total value for Technip is about 1.35 billion euros.