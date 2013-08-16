Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set for mixed open after pull-back

PARIS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - European stocks are set to open mixed on Friday following the previous session's pull-back and after losses on Wall Street, where poor results and outlooks from a number of blue-chip companies prompted investors to book recent gains. At 0622 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.1 percent to down 0.3 percent, while German Bund futures were little changed, at 140.11. The S&P 500 fell 1.4 percent on Thursday, led by consumer and technology stocks after Wal-Mart Stores' shares fell on a surprise decline in quarterly same-store sales and Cisco Systems' shares dropped one day after the network equipment maker said it was cutting 4,000 jobs. Investors were also concerned about the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve starting to reduce its stimulus next month, following recent improvements in the U.S. job market and rising consumer prices. Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields surged to two-year highs on Thursday after upbeat weekly jobless claims figures cemented the view that the Fed is close to scaling back its bond purchases, prompting investors to reduce their debt holdings. U.S. data released overnight showed China and Japan - the two largest foreign holders of U.S. debt - were at the forefront of a $66 billion exodus from long-term US Treasuries in June, dumping a net $40 billion as they braced for an eventual end in the Fed's bond buying. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said markets now believe that a first reduction in the Fed's bond buying programme in September is "pretty much a done deal". "Markets have driven fixed income interest rates to their highest levels since 2011 to levels which investors fear could well act as a brake on the recent improvement in economic activity," Hewson wrote in a note. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index has surged nearly 15 percent since late June - hitting a two-year high earlier this week - with the region's equities seeing steady inflows from foreign investors, attracted by data showing the euro zone getting out of recession. Data from Thomson Reuters Lipper service shows weekly flows into European equities from U.S.-based investors reached a two-month high in the week ended August 14, and marking a seventh straight week of inflows. Friday's session could be volatile due to option expiry, with investors set to lose a sizeable chunk of downside protection, leaving some scrambling to roll over those bets into September and October and pushing up option prices. Over the past month, investors have bought nearly four August 'puts' on the Euro STOXX 50 for every 'call', according to data from the Eurex exchange, which means that, on Friday, some 75 percent more puts are due to mature than calls - compared to just 18 percent the previous month. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,661.32 -1.43 % -24.07 NIKKEI 13,650.11 -0.75 % -102.83 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 521.43 -0.42 % -2.20 EUR/USD 1.3334 -0.09 % -0.0012 USD/JPY 97.66 0.32 % 0.3100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.783 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.882 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,362.60 -0.22 % -$2.95 US CRUDE $107.48 0.14 % 0.15 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip as prospects for Fed tapering rise > US STOCKS-Wall St posts biggest drop since June on weak results > Nikkei falls for 2nd day led by financials; Fed stimulus concern hits > FOREX-Dollar steadies vs rivals in Asia after volatile moves > PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains to fresh two-month highs > METALS-Copper to rise for third week, soft dollar supports > Brent steadies under $110, set for weekly rise on Egypt unrest COMPANY NEWS: L'OREAL The world's largest cosmetics group has offered to acquire Chinese skincare company Magic Holdings International for HK$6,538 million ($840 million). A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk reported a smaller than expected drop in its second-quarter net profit on Friday, aided by a sharp improvement in its container shipping unit and costs. CREDIT SUISSE Credit Suisse Group AG is moving the global co-head of its technology, media and telecom group to San Francisco from New York, bolstering its Silicon Valley investment banking presence in anticipation of more deals in the sector, two sources familiar with the move said on Thursday. BANG & OLUFSEN The Danish luxury stereo and television maker is seen swinging to a pretax loss in the fourth quarter of its 2012/13 financial year, a Reuters poll showed, partly hit by one-off costs and declining sales. SALZGITTER The steelmaker plans to reduce positions on its management board to three from six, eliminating all posts other than the chief executive, the finance chief and a chief human resources officer, German paper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing a recommendation from the management board to the supervisory board. EADS Rival Boeing Co said it raised the list prices on Thursday for most of its family of commercial jetliners by about 1.6 percent, compared with 2012 levels. MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA Siena mayor Bruno Valentini reiterated in comments published in Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday that foreign investors were willing to buy stakes in the Tuscan bank off its key shareholder the MPS Foundation. ENEL Romania is seeking damage compensation worth at least 715 million euros in its dispute with Enel triggered by the Italian utility's refusal to buy a further 13.3 percent of its Electrica Muntenia Sud unit off the government, MF reported on Thursday.