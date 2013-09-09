FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen up although Syria still a concern
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen up although Syria still a concern

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - European stocks are seen edging higher on Monday,
as signs of economic recovery continue to draw in investors, although worries
about a possible U.S.-led military strike on Syria may curb gains on the stock
market.
    Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 4 to 5
points higher, a gain of just 0.1 percent. 
    Germany's DAX is also seen opening a minimal 10 to 12 points
higher, while France's CAC 40 is seen unchanged to 2 points higher.
    Increasing signs of an economic recovery in Europe have led several
strategists to raise their ratings on European shares, and Thomson Reuters
Lipper data has shown U.S. investors gradually raising their exposure to
European equities as they switched out of domestic, emerging market and Japanese
stocks. 
    "European equities continue to hold up quite well and are a testament to the
levels of foreign interest here," said IG chief market strategist Chris Weston.
    However, the prospect of a U.S.-led military strike on Syria to punish the
Syrian government for its alleged use of chemical weapons has led to choppy
stock markets this month and could peg back stock markets.
    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad denied he was behind a chemical weapons
attack on the Syrian people, as the White House on Sunday pressed ahead with the
uphill effort of persuading Congress to approve a military strike.
   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0510 GMT                                
                                           LAST    PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                               1,655.17     0.01 %     0.09
 NIKKEI                               14,184.75     2.34 %   323.94
 MSCI ASIA                               524.97     1.08 %     5.60
 EX-JP                                                      
 EUR/USD                                 1.3172    -0.05 %  -0.0007
 USD/JPY                                  99.61     0.51 %   0.5100
 10-YR US TSY                             2.936         --     0.00
 YLD                                                        
 10-YR BUND YLD                           1.949         --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                            $1,387.85    -0.22 %   -$3.03
 US CRUDE                               $110.21    -0.29 %    -0.32
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei gains on Olympics, China data boosts Asian shares 
    
  > US STOCKS-Wall Street flat after jobs data; Syria worries spur caution 
  > Nikkei hits 5-wk high on Olympics euphoria; strong GDP supports 
  > TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rally as jobs data raises doubts on tapering 
  > FOREX-Yen slips broadly after Tokyo Olympics win 
  > Gold edges lower on euro, Fed uncertainty may help 
  > METALS-Copper gains on China data, Fed hopes 
  > Brent falls below $116 after 2-day gains

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.