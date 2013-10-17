European Factors to Watch-Shares seen down, U.S. deal prompts profit taking

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - European shares were expected to edge lower on Thursday, with a last-minute deal to end the U.S. government shutdown and avert a debt default prompting some investors to take profits from the previous day's gains. The U.S. deal offers only a temporary fix as it funds the government until Jan. 15 and raises the debt ceiling until Feb. 7, with the markets facing the possibility of another bitter budget fight and shutdown early next year. "The deal was widely anticipated. Over the last couple of days, the market had seen some nice gains and now people may take some profits on the announcement of the deal. It is 'buy the rumour, sell the news' thinking," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels, said. "However, from a medium- to longer-term perspective, the drivers remain firmly in place to take equity markets gradually higher. The shutdown of the U.S. government will probably not have helped Q4 GDP. Nevertheless the worldwide economic upturn remains on track going into 2014." At 0632 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Britain's FTSE 100 , Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.2 to 0.3 percent lower. In the previous session, the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to 3,015.40 points, a level not reached since May 2011, on expectations of a U.S. budget deal. Germany's DAX index gained 0.5 percent after hitting a record high. "Focus will soon turn to the delayed data releases and the economic implication of shutdown," Credit Agricole said in a note. "The fact that the same scenarios could happen again in a few months' time will also play in investors' minds, but nevertheless we expect market tone to improve over the near term." After the U.S. budget deal, investors' focus will shift to the third-quarter earnings results, with the market remaining vulnerable to choppy moves in the near term. The U.S. earnings season has been progressing well, with 65 percent of the S&P 500 companies which have reported results so far, meeting or beating analysts' expectations. Only 8 percent U.S. companies have announced earnings results, while the number is 4 percent in Europe. According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 58 percent of European companies have met or beaten predictions, while the rest have missed. The European earnings season will gather momentum next week. Thomson Reuters data shows that in the past two weeks, consensus expectations for 2013 earnings from STOXX Europe 600 companies have been cut by 0.5 percent as analysts factor in profit warnings from companies including lift maker Schindler, defence group Chemring and medical technology specialist Getinge. Thursday's results in Europe were mixed, with Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera reporting third-quarter profit above expectations, German retailer Metro's sales falling 2.1 percent and Nestle reporting a drop in underlying sales growth. Investors will also keep a close eye on important data releases for hints about the market's near-term direction. UK retail sales numbers, due at 0830 GMT, are expected to have risen 0.4 percent in September after a drop of 0.9 percent in the previous month. Across the Atlantic, focus will be on weekly first-time claims data for jobless benefits for the week ended Oct. 12 at 1230 GMT, with economists forecasting 335,000 new filings, down from 374,000 in the previous week. Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's October business activity index, due at 1400 GMT, is likely to fall to 15.0 from 22.3 in September. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0636 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,721.54 1.38 % 23.48 NIKKEI 14,586.51 0.83 % 119.37 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 555.64 0.48 % 2.68 EUR/USD 1.3563 0.21 % 0.0029 USD/JPY 98.35 -0.42 % -0.4100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.645 -- -0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 1.890 -- -0.04 SPOT GOLD $1,275.60 -0.42 % -$5.39 US CRUDE $101.87 -0.41 % -0.42 > Asian shares cheer as deal to avert US default reached > Wall St jumps as debt deal seems near; IBM falls late > Nikkei climbs to 3-week high on imminent U.S. deal > Prices gain on debt deal progress, Oct T-bill rates fall > Dollar off 3-week high vs yen after U.S. ends fiscal impasse > Gold holds up as U.S. strikes deal to end budget impasse > LME copper hits two-week high on U.S. debt deal COMPANY NEWS METRO German retailer Metro MEOG.DE reported third-quarter sales fell 2.1 percent as it took a hit from volatile foreign exchange rates, but said it was cheered by sales growth in its home market and upbeat for the key Christmas period. TELIASONERA Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera TLSN.ST reported third-quarter profit above expectations on Thursday helped by cost cuts and new ways to charge for data in its home markets. ROCHE HOLDING Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG ROG.VX confirmed its forecast of rising sales and profit for this year as it posted an 8 percent rise in third-quarter sales helped by growing momentum of its new breast cancer drugs. CARREFOUR The company said sales at its French hypermarkets returned to growth in the third quarter while China also improved, further reassuring investors about Chief Executive Georges Plassat's ability to revive the world's second-largest retailer. UK POWER PLANTS Chinese companies will be allowed to take stakes in British nuclear projects, British finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday, as Britain pushes ahead with an ambitious target to expand nuclear energy. NESTLE The company said a further slowdown in emerging market demand and falling prices for its products in Europe made underlying sales growth slow to 4.4 percent in the first nine months of the year, just short of forecasts. ACTELION Europe's largest biotech company confirmed its full-year outlook on Thursday ahead of a widely anticipated approval of its big drug hope Opsumit by U.S. health regulators later this week. SYNGENTA The world's largest agrochemicals company, said earnings for the year would depend on the progress of Latin American planting season as it reported third-quarter sales in line with expectations. BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA The bank will sound out foreign investors in London over the next few days to raise support for a hefty 2.5 billion euro ($3.37 billion) capital increase that the troubled Italian bank must complete next year. EADS Mexican low-cost carrier VivaAerobus may confirm an order for Airbus A320-family passenger jets as soon as next week, Bloomberg said. Reuters reported in June that VivaAerobus may order up to 40 Airbus A320-family planes, citing industry sources. REMY COINTREAU The French spirits group warned that China would continue to weigh on sales in the third quarter as wholesalers run down large cognac inventories amid sluggish demand. KPN America Movil, the phone company controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said it would not go ahead with a plan to boost its stake in KPN, and has not yet decided whether to keep its current position in the Dutch telecom company. EDENRED The French meal vouchers specialist said revenue rose by 6.7 percent to 780 million euros in the first nine months of 2013, helped by strong growth in Latin America. AREVA, EDF French nuclear group Areva is ready to join the EDF-led consortium that plans to build a nuclear plant at Hinkley Point in the UK, Bloomberg reported, quoting people with knowledge of the matter. SULZER The Swiss machinery manufacturer reported 3 billion Swiss francs in order intake in the first nine months. For more, click on RICHEMONT The Swiss luxury group is informally looking for potential buyers for its fashion brand Chloe and received a non-binding offer this month from private equity firm Change Capital for leather goods maker Lancel, sources close to the matter said. For more, click on