European Factors to Watch-European shares seen higher at open

LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening higher on Friday, buoyed by gains in Asia and a record high close on U.S. markets.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open up by 36 points, or 0.5 percent.

IG also expected Germany’s DAX to open up by 82 points, or 0.9 percent, which would push the index to a record high, and saw France’s CAC 40 opening up by 20 points, or 0.5 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up by 0.2 percent at 1,299.79 points on Dec. 24, pushing the index back near its 2013 high of 1,316.42 points reached in early November, which marked its best level since mid-2008.

The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen by around 15 percent since the start of 2013 while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index is up around 17 percent and on track for its best performance in four years.

Global equity markets have been buoyed this year by injections of liquidity by major central banks to spur the world economy.

The programmes of debt buybacks plus ultra-low interest rates have cut returns on bonds and cash, persuading many investors to seek the better returns available from the stock market.

Although the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to scale back its stimulus programme in January, investors have now started to focus on the underlying U.S. economic recovery and the central bank’s commitment to keep interest rates low.

Further signs of the U.S recovery came on Thursday as data showed a fall in U.S. jobless claims, while holiday retail sales rose.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------- > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares tail Wall Steet, yen makes new lows > US STOCKS-Retailers lead Dow, S&P 500 to record closing highs > Nikkei retreats from 6-year high, set for best year since 1972 > TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield edges up near 3 pct on light trade > FOREX-Yen out in the cold as year-end optimism lifts stocks > PRECIOUS-Equities weigh on gold, premiums tick up in HK > METALS-LME copper hits 4-month high on Asia optimism > Brent dips toward $111, but supply woes aid; US oil data eyed