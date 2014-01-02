European Factors to Watch-2014 set for cautious start, China weak

LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen starting the first session of 2014 on a cautious note on Thursday, with many market players still on holiday and weak Chinese data casting a shadow over sentiment after what was the best year for equities since 2009.

China’s factory activity slowed in December, official and private manufacturing surveys showed, raising concern about the strength of demand in the world’s second biggest economy.

Equivalent numbers for Europe and the United States were also due later in the session, while the corporate calendar was set to remain quiet until next week.

The FTSEurofirst 300 share index rallied 16.1 percent in 2013, its best showing in four years, bolstered by ample liquidity from global central banks and nascent signs of an economic recovery in Europe. The index closed at 1,316.39 points on Dec. 31, around five-year highs.

Analysts are also upbeat on European equities in 2014, but most expect the returns to moderate.

Although most European cash equity markets were due to reopen on Thursday, the Eurex exchange was shut, with no trading in futures on EuroSTOXX 50 and other key euro zone indexes. Financial spreadbetters at IG called for Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 6 points higher.

