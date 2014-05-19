European Factors to Watch- Shares seen flat, DB to lag after cap hike

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening flat on Monday, with lender Deutsche Bank set to lag after it launched an 8 billion euro capital hike, while broader sentiment was capped by an uncertain economic picture. At 0628 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100 , Germany's DAX and France's CAC were between flat and 0.2 percent lower. News that China is tightening its grip on interbank lending to defuse risks in shadow banks capped investor sentiment in Asia overnight. After disappointing economic data from some key euro zone countries last week, investors were reluctant to push main regional indexes to multi-year highs hit last week in the absence of fresh positive catalysts. Shares in Deutsche Bank were set to open 1.1 percent lower, according to early indications, as the lender unveiled plans to raise 8 billion euros ($11 billion) in new capital, in its third capital increase since 2010. "Plenty for both the bulls and bears in this announcement," a sales trader wrote in a comment to clients. "I think it's worth noting that on a day trade, buyers will look to buy on severe weakness as opposed to sell into strength, but the weight of stock coming to market and dilution worries me that these can trade (lower)." Deutsche's cap hike triggered a price target cut at Citi, which, however, kept its "buy" recommendation on the stock arguing the move will allow Deutsche to close its capital gap versus peers. A few ECB policy makers will speak publicly later in the day, including Governing Council member Jens Weidmann, Executive Board member Yves Mersch. AIRBUS GROUP China Southern Airlines Co Ltd said on Friday it has ordered 80 aircraft from the European planemaker worth at least $7.3 billion. Meanwhile, the EU is considering raising the pressure on the United States in the world's largest trade dispute by challenging tax breaks that encouraged planemaker Boeing to keep production of its latest jet in Washington state, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. CLUB MEDITERRANEE Gaillon Invest, the investment vehicle behind a takeover bid for the French holiday firm, has taken an emergency legal action against shareholder Benetton after the family stopped backing the deal, a source familiar with the matter said. TOTAL Total shareholders agreed to raise the age limit for the oil group's chairman and chief executive, a move that paves the way for Christophe de Margerie to extend his term at the helm of France's largest listed company. NYRSTAR The world's largest zinc smelter said it had agreed a funding package with the Australian government to upgrade and expand its 125-year-old lead smelter in Port Pirie, Australia. SOCIETE GENERALE Convicted rogue trader Jerome Kerviel was arrested in southern France late on Sunday to serve a three-year jail sentence in a high-profile case he has depicted as one individual's struggle against high finance. ASTRAZENECA The UK-listed drugmaker rejected a final offer from Pfizer, after the U.S. pharmaceutical said on Sunday it had raised its offer for AstraZeneca to 69.3 billion pounds ($116.6 billion), or 55 pounds a share, and would walk away if AstraZeneca did not accept it. GLAXOSMITHKLINE Chinese corruption charges against executives of British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc could be just the start of the pharmaceutical industry's problems in its biggest emerging drugs market, according to industry sources in China. ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND Royal Bank of Scotland said on Sunday it is winding down its interest-rate trading business as capital and operating costs increase. RIO TINTO Global miner Rio Tinto is not actively seeking to divest assets this year but would consider any attractive offers, Chief Executive Sam Walsh said late on Friday. BANKS Revenue at the world's 10 largest investment banks fell nine percent to $42.8 billion in the first quarter, new data showed on Monday, as tough new rules forcing banks to hold more capital led to a retreat from riskier types of trading. DEUTSCHE BANK The lender launched plans to raise 8 billion euros ($10.96 billion) in new capital on Sunday with the Qatari royal family a major new investor, in a bid by Germany's largest bank to end questions about its capital strength. 