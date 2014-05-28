European Factors to Watch-Shares seen flat to higher, DAX eyes 10,000 mark

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - European equities are expected to open flat to slightly higher on Wednesday, with another record high set by the U.S. S&P 500 index following strong economic data and hopes of further policy easing by the European Central Bank improving sentiment. Data on Tuesday showed that orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods unexpectedly rose in April, home prices advanced more than expected in March and consumer confidence rose to near its highest since 2008. Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 would open flat, Germany's DAX to gain 10 to 14 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 5 points, or 0.1 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 0.2 percent higher at 1,378.82 points on Tuesday after climbing to its highest since early 2008, while Germany's DAX rose 0.5 percent after setting a new record high. The DAX index is just 60 points away from the 10,000 mark. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0525 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,911.91 0.6 % 11.38 NIKKEI 14695.52 0.4 % 59 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 489.88 0.62 % 3.02 EUR/USD 1.3631 -0.01 % -0.0001 USD/JPY 101.94 -0.03 % -0.0300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.509 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.383 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,262.96 -0.03 % -$0.43 US CRUDE $104.15 0.04 % 0.04 > Asian shares, dollar cheer strong U.S. data, Wall St record > S&P 500 ends at record on mergers, ECB; small caps rise > Nikkei rises on US data; Mitsui Fudosan dives on share issue plan > Long-end prices rise for a 2nd day on month-end support > Dollar clings near 8-week high after rising on upbeat U.S. data > Gold at 3-1/2 month low on strong US data, weak Chinese demand > -LME copper steady at near 3-month high; nickel firms > Brent gains above $110 as U.S. data boosts growth prospects (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)