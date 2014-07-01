European Factors to Watch-Shares seen edging up, BNP in focus

(Adds company news items, more spreadbetter calls)

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening marginally higher on Tuesday, with shares in BNP Paribas in focus after the French bank agreed to pay a fine of around $9 billion in a U.S. sanctions case.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open up by 10-13 points, or 0.1-0.2 percent. They also saw Germany’s DAX opening up by 7-8 points, or 0.1 percent, while France’s CAC 40 was seen flat at the open.

Late on Monday, BNP Paribas pleaded guilty to two criminal charges and agreed to pay almost $9 billion to resolve allegations it violated U.S. sanctions laws and enabled the activities of terrorists and human rights abusers in Sudan and elsewhere.

In an unprecedented move, regulators also banned BNP for a year from conducting certain U.S. dollar transactions, a critical part of the bank’s international business.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index edged down by 0.1 percent to 1,370.60 points on Monday, although the index still recorded a fourth straight quarter of gains and many analysts said the market’s longer-term outlook remained positive.

COMPANY NEWS:

BNP PARIBAS :

BMW :

Germany’s BMW AG will unveil this week plans to build a new factory in Mexico, a government official said, as the company seeks to meet growing demand for premium cars.

BILFINGER :

German engineering and services company Bilfinger SE slashed its 2014 outlook on Monday, blaming fallout from Germany’s transition to renewable energy for its woes.

CLUB MED :

Club Mediterranee’s top shareholder, Andrea Bonomi, on Monday outbid French private equity firm Ardian and Chinese conglomerate Fosun International with an offer for the resort operator, valuing it at 790 million euros ($1.1 billion).

CHRYSLER :

Chrysler will sell a rebadged Mitsubishi Motors Corp compact sedan in Mexico, in a five-year deal that will help the Japanese automaker maintain production levels at its hard-hit Thailand production base.

U.S. safety regulators on Monday also announced an expansion of a previous recall to include more model years of Fiat Chrysler vehicles that have ignition switches that can be inadvertently shut off.

FRESENIUS /RHOEN KLINIKUM :

Germany’s Fresenius said it has sold the 5 percent stake in Rhoen-Klinikum that it acquired in 2012 as part of its takeover bid for the German hospitals chain.

L‘OREAL :

Cosmetics maker L‘Oreal USA has agreed to settle U.S. complaints that its advertisements for skin care products Lancome Genifique and L‘Oreal Paris Youth Code were deceptive, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)