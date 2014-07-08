European Factors to Watch-Shares seen steady, Commerzbank in focus

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen steadying after a two-session drop on Tuesday, although sentiment on heavyweight banking shares was likely to be subdued due to speculation about fresh fines from the United States.

At 0624 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain’s FTSE 100 , Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were between 0.1 percent and 0.4 percent higher.

Germany’s Commerzbank was set to be in focus as The New York Times reported U.S. authorities have begun settlement talks with the bank over its dealings with Iran and other countries blacklisted by the United States. The settlement is expected to include at least $500 million in penalties for the bank, the paper wrote, citing people briefed with the matter.

The Euro STOXX 50 index fell 1.8 percent to 3,230.92 points over the previous two sessions, hit by a profit warning at Austrian bank Erste Group and weak German economic data.

The index, which has been making higher lows since December, broke below its 50-day moving average on Monday, in what is often considered a bearish technical signal.

“Our view on the Euro STOXX 50 is still bullish as prices remain above a strong ascending trend line drawn from December 2013 (currently at 3,080 points),” Philippe Delabarre, an analyst at Trading Central, said.

“Nevertheless, yesterday, the break below the 50-day simple moving average was the first weakness signal. Our targets remain 3,330 and 3,440 points as long as 3,080 is a support threshold.”

COMPANY NEWS

SANOFI

Sanofi said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had accepted for review the filing of a new drug application for its diabetes drug Toujeo.

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Monday U.S. health regulators have granted its personalised cell therapy CLT019 “Breakthrough Therapy” status, meaning the treatment will be fast-tracked within the U.S. regulatory system.

MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP

The British retailer’s underlying non-food sales fell for a 12th straight quarter, hurt by the transition to a new web platform.

VOLVO

Registrations of heavy-duty Volvo trucks in Brazil fell 13 percent to 1,100 units in June from a year earlier, data from automotive industry organisation Anfavea showed on Monday.

AIR FRANCE KLM

Air France KLM said its 2014 profits could be as much as 12 percent lower than previously predicted, mainly as a result of overcapacity and resulting weak prices in both the passenger and cargo sectors.

TECHNIP

Technip said on Tuesday it was awarded a new framework agreement by Statoil, Exxon Mobil and Gassco for diving, subsea intervention and repair contingency services.

TOTAL

Europe should stop thinking about cutting its dependence on Russian gas and focus instead on making those deliveries safer, including options to bypass Ukraine, the head of French oil major Total told Reuters.

CARREFOUR PA>

French retail giant Carrefour will shut down its Indian operations and close its wholesale stores in the country, as it exits underperforming markets to focus on reviving its French business.

