European Factors to Watch-Steady start eyed after Fed; Commerzbank in focus

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening steady on Thursday after the Federal Reserve showed no rush to end its easy money policy.

Commerzbank was once again in focus as sources said the German lender was expected to pay between $600 million and $800 million to resolve U.S. investigations. The penalty was previously reported to be more than $500 million.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 2 to 4 points higher and Germany’s DAX to open 7 to 8 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent each. France’s CAC 40 was seen opening 2 points higher, flat in percentage terms.

According to minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting released on Wednesday, the central bank acknowledged the recent strengthening in the U.S. economy but suggested it was unlikely to raise policy rates until the second half of 2015.

The absence of a more hawkish message from the Fed eased worries over interest rate rises and helped Wall Street snap a two-day slide on Wednesday, while driving U.S. Treasury yields lower.

“Overall, due to the lack of fresh insight, analysts mainly feel this implies the minutes were more dovish than anything else,” Stan Shamu, market strategist at spreadbetter IG, said in a trading note. “In fact, the minutes showed the Fed continues to show concern about growth rather than inflation.”

