FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch on July 24
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

European Factors to Watch on July 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 11 points lower, or 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to
open 8 points lower, or 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 8
points lower, or 0.2 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : 
    BASF 
    BANKINTER 
    CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP 
    DANSKE BANK 
    EDENRED 
    EASYJET 
    GAS NATURAL 
    HAMMERSON 
    KINGFISHER 
    LUXOTTICA 
    MITCHELLS & BUTLERS 
    LVMH 
    MTU AERO ENGINES 
    NOKIA 
    REED ELSEVIER 
    REPSOL 
    ROCHE 
    SABMILLER 
    BANCO DE SABADELL 
    SEB 
    TATE & LYLE 
    THALES 
    TECHNIP 
    TOMTOM 
    UNILEVER 
    VALEO 
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    ** MEXICO CITY - IMF presents its latest World Economic Outlook report -
1400 GMT.
    ** BRUSSELS - European Union governments will discuss a specific list of
possible new targets for Russia sanctions.
    ** EUROZONE MARKIT FLASH PMI
    ** IT RETAIL SALES, CONSUMER CONFIDENCE
    ** GB RETAIL SALES
    ** US JOBLESS CLAIMS, NEW HOME SALES, MARKIT FLASH PMI
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0505 GMT: 
    
                                        LAST       PCT CHG     NET CHG
 S&P 500                            1,987.01         0.2 %        3.48
 NIKKEI                             15263.17       -0.43 %      -65.39
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP     <.MIAPJ000       507.94        0.08 %        0.40
                     0PUS>                                  
 EUR/USD                              1.3458       -0.04 %     -0.0006
 USD/JPY                              101.46       -0.01 %       -0.01
 10-YR US TSY YLD    <US10YT=RR        2.467            --       0.003
                     >                                      
 10-YR BUND YLD      <EU10YT=RR        1.145            --      -0.004
                     >                                      
 SPOT GOLD                         $1,295.86           0 %      -$7.98
                                                            
 US CRUDE                            $103.13        0.01 %        0.01
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares supported by upbeat China factory survey
 
  > US STOCKS-Apple pushes S&P 500 to record close; Boeing hits Dow 
  > Nikkei edges up as weak yen helps mood; China PMI, Japan earnings in focus
 
  > TREASURIES-Prices slip, but uptrend seen intact on global tensions 
  > EUROPE FX OPEN-Antipodeans in focus again, AUD up, NZD plunges 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold falls below $1,300 as equities gain; physical buying picks
up 
  > METALS-London copper hits one week top as China's growth revives 
  > Brent steady above $108, supported by China factory activity 

 (Reporting by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.