European Factors to Watch on Wednesday August 6

EDINBURGH, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 43 to 46 points, or 0.7 percent lower, Germany's DAX to open 90 to 95 points lower, or down 1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 33 to 36 points lower, or down 0.9 percent on Wednesday. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : AGEAS SA H1 EASYJET PLC TRAFFIC HANNOVER RUECK SE Q2 ING GROEP NV Q2 LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC H1 PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE Q2 SABMILLER PLC TRADING SWISS RE AG Q2 MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q2 2014 Chesapeake Energy Q2 2014 Centerpoint Energy Inc Q4 2014 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Q2 2014 Prudential Financial, Inc. Q2 2014 Transocean Ltd. Q1 2015 Ralph Lauren Corp. Q1 2015 Symantec Q2 2014 Molson Coors Brewing Company Q2 2014 Time Warner Inc. Q3 2014 Viacom Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0600 DE Industrial orders 0700 GB Halifax House Prices 0715 CH CPI 0800 IT Industrial output 0830 GB Manufacturing output 0900 IT GDP Prelim 1100 US Mortgage Market index 1230 US International trade ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0509 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,920.21 -0.97 % -18.78 NIKKEI 15131.67 -1.23 % -188.64 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 501.74 -0.53 % -2.67 EUR/USD 1.3364 -0.08 % -0.0011 USD/JPY 102.56 -0.03 % -0.0300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.482 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.163 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,289.46 0.13 % $1.72 US CRUDE $97.49 0.11 % 0.11