European Factors to Watch-Lower start eyed on German, French growth scare
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
August 14, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Lower start eyed on German, French growth scare

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening lower on
Thursday as disappointing economic output data from the euro zone's two largest
economies cast shadows on market bets on an economic recovery in the currency
bloc.    
    At 0614 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down between 0.3
percent and 0.4 percent.
    The German economy suffered a surprise contraction in the second quarter,
its first in more than a year, as foreign trade and investment, particularly in
the construction sector, weighed on growth in Europe's largest economy.
 
    France slashed its growth forecasts for this year and the next on Thursday
after its economy failed to grow in the second quarter. 
 
    A flash estimate of second-quarter euro zone economic growth is due at 0900
GMT. Economists had expected euro zone GDP to have expanded by 0.2 percent on
the quarter in the three months to June, the same pace as seen in the first
quarter.
    Some strong German corporate results provided some support to the market,
however.
    Shares in steelmaker ThyssenKrupp were seen opening 4 percent
higher as the German group said it may return to a net profit this year, raising
its outlook for a second time after restructuring at its steel mill in Brazil
paid off and demand for elevators and chemicals plants bolstered earnings.
 
    German potash miner K+S was seen opening 1 percent higher after
recording a higher-than-expected earnings before interest and tax in the second
quarter. 
    
    COMPANY NEWS:    
    THYSSENKRUPP 
    The German steelmaker said it may return to a net profit this year, raising
its outlook for a second time as restructuring at its steel mill in Brazil paid
off and demand for elevators and chemicals plants bolstered earnings.
 
    
     RWE 
     RWE said its operating earnings fell 40 percent in the first half of 2014,
putting it on track for its third straight year of declining profits as low
wholesale power prices and demand continue to burden Germany's second-biggest
utility. 
    
    VIVENDI TELECOM ITALIA 
    Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano met Vivendi chairman Vincent
Bollore on Wednesday to discuss an offer for the French group's Brazilian
broadband unit GVT, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.
 
    
    K+S 
    Operating profit at the German potash miner declined 3.3 percent as lower
prices of the fertiliser mineral were partly offset by an insurance payment for
an accident at one of its mines. 
    
    AEGON 
    The Dutch insurer reported a 7 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped
by a rise in deposits and gains in equity markets. 
    
    MARKS & SPENCER 
    The British retailer is close to having both its food and general
merchandise divisions "firing on all cylinders" and expects a better Christmas
after poor clothing sales hit last holiday season, according to its food
business head. 
    
    ERSTE GROUP, UNICREDIT 
    Ratings agency Standard & Poor's has downgraded three systemically important
Austrian banks - Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich, Erste Group and
Unicredit Bank Austria - in response to new bail-in legislation.
 
    
    VOLKSWAGEN 
    China will fine German premium auto brand Audi  around 250 million
yuan ($40.63 million) for violating anti-monopoly laws, the 21st Century
Business Herald, an influential business daily, reported on
Thursday. 
    
    GDF SUEZ 
    Colombian electricity company Celsia ES will buy stakes in
power-generating facilities in Panama and Costa Rica from France's GDF Suez for
$840 million, Celsia said in a filing with Colombia's financial regulator on
Wednesday, the first time the company has expanded abroad.
    
     SANOFI, ROCHE, GSK, ACTELION 
     U.S. biotechnology company InterMune Inc is working with financial
advisers to evaluate strategic options as it braces for potential takeover
interest from larger drugmakers, people familiar with the matter said.
    Separately, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday that InterMune has drawn
takeover bids from Sanofi SA, Roche Holding AG,
GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Actelion Ltd. 
    
    ELECTROLUX AB 
    General Electric Co is reportedly in talks with Sweden's Electrolux
AB and Quirky Inc to sell its household appliances unit, Bloomberg reported,
citing people familiar with the matter. 
    
    DEUTSCHE BANK 
    Germany's biggest lender and shopping center operator ECE have signed a
preliminary agreement to buy the building complex "Palais Quartier" in Frankfurt
for 800 million euros ($1.07 billion) from Rabobank, Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung said on Thursday, citing sources. 
    
    
    Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v)
    Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0616 GMT: 
    
                                             LAST      PCT CHG       NET CHG
 S&P 500                                 1,946.72       0.67 %         12.97
 NIKKEI                                  15314.57       0.66 %        100.94
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                           507.38       0.19 %          0.96
 EUR/USD                                   1.3352      -0.09 %       -0.0012
 USD/JPY                                   102.58       0.17 %        0.1700
 10-YR US TSY YLD                           2.426           --          0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                             1.024           --         -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                              $1,312.40          0 %         $0.04
 US CRUDE                                  $97.15      -0.45 %         -0.44
 
  
  > SHARES, BONDS RALLY AS INVESTORS BANK ON ENDLESS STIMULUS      
  > BIOTECHS LIFT WALL ST; DOW BACK IN BLACK FOR 2014              
  > NIKKEI EXTENDS RALLY, SUPPORTED BY PUBLIC BUYING HOPES         
  > BOND YIELDS FALL ON WEAK DATA, 10-YEAR AUCTION SOLID           
  > POUND HITS 4-MONTH LOW AFTER BOE'S DOVISH SHIFT, EURO EYES GDP 
  > GOLD RETAINS GAINS ON SOFT U.S. DATA, SAFE-HAVEN DEMAND        
  > LONDON COPPER SLIPS TO 7-WEEK LOWS ON CHINA WORRIES            
  > BRENT FALLS BELOW $104 AFTER BRIEF RECOVERY FROM 13-MONTH LOW  

 (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
