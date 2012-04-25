FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe Factors to Watch-Shares seen flat to higher
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 5 years

Europe Factors to Watch-Shares seen flat to higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - European shares are set to open
flat to slightly higher on Wednesday, with some strong company
results raising expectations of a better-than-expected earnings
season, although focus will be on the Federal Reserve's meeting
for hints about its future policy.
    The U.S. central bank is expected to repeat its intent to
keep benchmark interest rates near zero through 2014 when it
ends a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Investors will be
looking for its economic assessment for clues about its policy
response.
    Financial spreadbetters predicted London's FTSE 100 
to open flat, Frankfurt's DAX to rise 19 to 20 points,
or 0.3 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open unchanged.
    On the earnings front, Apple Inc reported quarterly
revenue that handily beat Wall Street's estimates. Apple's stock
jumped 6.9 percent to $599 in extended trading on Tuesday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.