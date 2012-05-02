Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Thin demand weighs on prices

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - European gasoline prices in northwest Europe fell in line with crude oil on Wednesday, continuing to pressure refining margins that have fallen to about half of levels seen in mid-April. The benchmark Eurobob crack spread hovered near $8.50 a tonne during the session, down from highs of almost $20 a barrel only a few weeks before. Gasoline demand in the U.S. is slack and the return of refineries from maintenance in Europe is adding to downward pressure on prices. Adding to an excess of supply in the region, Turkey issued another tender to sell a cargo of gasoline this month. Weakness in gasoline is also weighing on naphtha, which is already facing a loss of demand from petrochemical users, as rival feedstock propane becomes increasing cheap by comparison. The wave of naphtha bookings East was expected to slow as the window for arbitrage slid to around $8.50 a tonne, closing off the opportunity for many traders. "Arbitrage windows are shut both East and West at the moment," said a naphtha broker, adding the lack of opportunity was weighing on prices along with cheap propane and lack of demand for blending into gasoline. GASOLINE * Benchmark Eurobob barges swung by almost $20 a tonne fob ARA during the course of the session, ultimately ending lower on the day, slipping largely in line with a drop in oil prices. * About 23 barges changed hands ahead of the window, with prices ranging between $1062-$1,082 a tonne fob ARA. This was below Tuesday's $1,068-$1,088 a tonne fob ARA range. * During the window, three barges changed hands, with Statoil and Gunvor selling to AOT, Morgan Stanley and Trafigura at $1,060-$1,065 a tonne fob ARA. * The June swap fell to $1,045 a tonne, down from $1,056 a tonne on Tuesday. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent was trading at about $8.57 a barrel at 1653 GMT, little changed from the previous close. * Margins are trading at about half of their values a month ago, and even further below a recent high of $18.87 a barrel on April 19. * Premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,068-$1,071 a tonne fob ARA, down from $1,079-$1,082 a tonne fob ARA on Tuesday. * ICE Brent crude futures were down $1.35 at $118.31 a barrel around the same time. * May U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 0.74 percent at $3.0742 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R fell to $23.90 a barrel, little changed from Tuesday's close. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Naphtha prices continued to fall, as weakeness in both gasoline and propane markets weighed on demand. * Trafigura sold a cargo to Shell at $977 a tonne cif NWE, at the lower end of Tuesday's price range. * There were three other offers at $977 a tonne. These were from BASF, Glencore and Vitol. Total offered at $979 a tonne. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Keiron Henderson)