Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Cracks up, seen pressured

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - European gasoline cracks rose sharply on Friday, as oil prices tumbled, but analysts saw prospects for weakness ahead as further refining capacity returns. Top oil trader Vitol is teaming up with Petroplus co-founder Marcel Van Poecke to acquire the insolvent refiner's plant in Switzerland, while Gunvor announced it would re-start its recently purchased 100,000 bpd refinery in Antwerp. The revival of the 185,000-barrels-per-day Trainer, after the purchase by Delta Airlines is also set to pressure margins. "I think margins get crushed," said Seth Kleinman at Citigroup, who had previously been bullish on prospects for cracks due to the forthcoming driving season and a shortage of capacity. GASOLINE * Benchmark Eurobob barges traded at around $1,060 in early trade, but slipped sharply to the $1,030-$1,033 range in afternoon trading as crude prices extended losses. * This compared to the $1,060-$1,065 a tonne fob ARA, the previous session. The window saw no trades, but trade before the window was active with some 37,000 tonnes changing hands. * Trafigura, Litasco, Conoco, Vitol and Total sold to Gunvor, Cargill, Mabanaft, AOT and BP. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $11.66 compared with $10.99 the previous session. * Premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,035-$1,037 a tonne fob ARA down from the $1,065-$1,068 a tonne range the previous session. Vitol, Gunvor, Statoil sold to Trafigura and AOT. * ICE Brent crude futures were down $3.81 at $112.27 a barrel at 1554 GMT. * May U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 2.9 percent at $2.9627 a gallon around the same time, the first time it slipped below $3 per gallon since February. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R rose to $26.34 from $25.49 a barrel the previous day. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Vitol sold a cargo to Shell at $922 a tonne cif NWE, down from the $956 a tonne seen on Thursday. * The swaps crack for May delivery was trading at around minus $7.51 a tonne. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Alison Birrane)