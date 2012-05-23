FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-US stock draw helps gasoline
#Energy
May 23, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-US stock draw helps gasoline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - European gasoline prices dipped
on Wednesday but the sharp drop in U.S. inventories helped the
crack to recover to a 4-1/2 high.	
    Naphtha prices, on the other hand, fell further to hit 16
months low as petrochemical demand remained low. 	
 	
           	
    GASOLINE 	
    * Eurobob gasoline opened at $$1,014-$1,021 a tonne fob ARA
before sliding to $1,009 in the late afternoon. The level was
the slight fall from the range of $1012-$1020 on Tuesday.	
    * Premium unleaded gasoline did not trade.	
    * Despite the day-to-day fall, the price has bounced from
$983 hit Friday, the lowest since late January.	
    * The fall in Eurobob prices was limited compared with crude
oil and its crack to dated Brent BFO- rose to $13.60 a barrel
from $11.70 on Tuesday. 	
    * ICE Brent crude futures were sold off to briefly
touch $105.46 a barrel, the lowest since December. It was
trading $2.83 lower at $105.59 by 1702 GMT.	
    * June U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were
down 1.84 percent at $2.8087 a gallon, compared with 2.50
percent fall in U.S. crude futures. 	
    * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $27.89 a barrel.	
    * In the United States, domestic gasoline inventories fell
by 3.3 million barrels to 201.01 million barrels. Analysts had
forecast a smaller 500,000-barrel drop. 	
                    	
    NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE	
    * There were no deals in the window. Gunvor bid at $830 a
tonne cif NWE, pulling the level down from its bid at $853 on
Tuesday.	
    * Trafigura and Total placed offers at $836 and $834.	
    * These levels were lowest since January last year. 	
	
 (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
