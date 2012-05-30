Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Prices follow crude down

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Gasoline and naphtha prices in northwest Europe followed crude oil futures lower on Wednesday, whilst lacklustre demand continued to dog the market. Early in the session, barges traded at premiums to the June swap of some $17-$21.25 a tonne, but this had narrowed to $14.50 a tonne by the close. Traders described the market as very slow. One trader said the United States was "pulling a little" and that the UK was thought to be looking to import more gasoline to make up for any shortfall from the potential closure of the Coryton refinery. But fewer gasoline cargoes were heading to West Africa as worries grew that Nigeria would not meet all its fuel subsidy payments, leaving some sellers out of pocket. Nigeria has already spent half its 2012 fuel subsidy budget on arrears for last year, its finance ministry said on Wednesday. It now faces a choice of racking up more debt or running out of money to sustain the huge subsidy payments. As a result, there was less demand for naphtha for use in gasoline blending, despite a spread of around $153 a tonne, which on paper makes it very profitable. Similarly, the naphtha East/West differential was at about $14.63 a tonne for June, which should make the arbitrage to Asia viable. But petrochemical buyers were staying away from the market because of global economic uncertainty. GASOLINE * No barges of Eurobob traded in the window. Some 13,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window at $977-$1,001.50 a tonne fob ARA, falling steadily throughout the day as crude oil sold off. * This range was down on Tuesday's pre-window trades at $1,006-$1,016 a tonne. * Statoil, Noble and Trafigura were on the sell side, whilst Shell, North Sea Group and Cargill were buyers. Gunvor was active on both sides of the market. * Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline changed hands at $980-$982 a tonne fob ARA, down from $1,004-$1,006 a tonne on Tuesday. Gunvor sold both the barges to Vitol. * By 1547 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- had slipped to around $12.73 a barrel from around $13.28 a barrel on Tuesday. * ICE Brent crude futures were down $3.09 at $103.59 a barrel. * The market sold off after crude crashed through key technical support levels on euro zone worries and after China signalled it was unlikely to undertake a big economic stimulus. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 1.86 percent at $2.8525 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $28.44 a barrel, up from $28.03 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * No cargoes traded in the physical naphtha window as there were no bids. Offers came in the $811-$815 a tonne cif NWE range, slipping from Tuesday's trades at $841 a tonne cif NWE. A broker said prices were following crude oil down. * The offers came from Totsa, Vitol, Gunvor, Glencore, Shell and Trafigura. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Jane Baird)