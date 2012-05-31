Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Fall, margins firm

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Gasoline refining margins in Europe gained slightly on Thursday, though prices retreated sharply in line with sliding crude, and traders were downbeat about the outlook, citing weak demand. Traders were looking to the situation in Norway where industrial action could hit refineries, which could give some support if output of gasoline is hit. Norwegian oil refineries could close down production and petrol become scarce if a strike among government employees continues. Offshore oil and gas production is not directly hit by the strike, but onshore ports and refineries stand to be affected as shipping pilots become unavailable. Gasoline stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp trading hub in the week to Thursday fell, as cargo trading activity recovered, but supplies remain higher on the year, independent analyst Pieter Kulsen said. Gasoline stocks fell by almost six percent to 687,000 tonnes over the week, but were still higher than last year's 590,000 tonnes. GASOLINE * Two barges of Eurobob traded in the window, both at $965 a tonne fob ARA. Gunvor sold both to Total. * Before the window, some 7,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window, starting at $985, but falling to $971, tracking a steep fall in Brent crude. Noble, Total, Trafigura and Chevron sold to Shell, Mabanaft Litasco and BP. * Some 3,000 tonnes traded after the window with Total and Hess selling to Cargill and Gunvor at $965 a tonne fob ARA. * Prices the previous day ranged between $977-$1,001.50 a tonne fob ARA. * Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline changed hands at $976 a tonne fob ARA, down from the $980-$982 a tonne range on Wednesday. Gunvor sold both the barges to Glencore. * By 1546 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- had risen to around $13.85 a barrel from around $12.73 a barrel around the same time on Wednesday. * ICE Brent crude futures were down $1.47 at $102.00 a barrel. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 1.86 percent at $2.8050 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $28.33, down slightly from the $28.44 a barrel the previous day. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * One cargo traded in the window at $776 a tonne cif NWE, down from the offers in the $811-$815 range the previous session. * The crack was seen around minus $13.60 a barrel. * Traders said that there was still ample supply in Europe while demand in Europe and Asia looks very weak. * "Naphtha spreads off with east/west (arbitrage) lower and Europe looking like it has more to clear," a trader said. (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)