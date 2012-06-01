Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Prices drop as oil slides

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Gasoline and naphtha prices fell sharply on Friday as oil prices tumbled, with Brent breaking below $100 a barrel to trade as low as $97.70 a barrel during the session, the weakest in 16 months. Trader said falling prices would hit profits much harder than any gains in margins from cheaper oil, and the sell-off on Friday made it difficult to judge where prices would head next. Gasoline margins improved slightly, while naphtha cracks continued to deteriorate. "It's not easy to understand and the market is crazy today," said one trader. Separately, another trader commenting on the outlook for naphtha demand said: "it's hard to see at this point". Weak U.S. job data for May released on Friday propelled investors to safe havens. U.S. 30-year bonds were at the lowest on record going back more than two centuries according to Reuters data. A third trader, commenting on the steep drop in prices just before a long weekend in the UK, joked "it's the end of the world... bit busy and lots to organise". On the supply side, Norwegian oil refineries could close down production and petrol become scarce if a strike among government employees continues. Offshore oil and gas production is not directly hit by the strike, but onshore ports and refineries stand to be affected as shipping pilots become unavailable. "Within days we could be in a situation where we are closing down if we don't see that we are able to get products out of Mongstad," said Morten Eek, a spokesman for Statoil which operates the 250,000 barrels per day Mongstad refinery. GASOLINE * Eurobob barge prices slid rapidly during the session, falling from $975 a tonne fob ARA at the start of the day to $943 a tonne fob ARA. This was a steep drop from Thursday's $965 a tonne fob ARA. * No barges of Eurobob traded in the window however. The last trade before the window was done between Vitol and Cargill at $943 a tonne fob ARA. * Glencore, Morgan Stanley and BP were sellers, while Trafigura, Shell, Litasco, Cargill were buyers. Vitol both bought and sold. * Nine barges of premium unleaded gasoline changed hands during the window at $936-$944.75 a tonne fob ARA, down from $976 a tonne fob ARA on Thursday. * Trafigura, Gunvor and Morgan Stanley were sellers, while Vitol, Cargill and Glencore were buyers. * By 1547 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- had edged up to $13.68 a barrel, up from $12.57 a barrel at the previous close. * ICE Brent crude futures were down $3.32 to $98.55 a barrel around the same time, after breaking below $100 a barrel early in the session. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 2.51 percent at $2.6540 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $28.05, up slightly from Thursday's close at $27.82. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Cargo prices fell to $747 a tonne cif NWE, down from $776 a tonne cif NWE a day earlier. Vitol sold the cargo to Morgan Stanley. * The crack fell to around minus $14.42 a barrel, down from minus $13.60 a barrel a day earlier. * Asia's naphtha price was at the lowest in 1-1/2 years on Friday while margins sank to a 6-1/2 month low as a chunk of demand will be removed on a cracker outage and run cuts. * (Reporting by Jessica Donati, editing by Keiron Henderson)