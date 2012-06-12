Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Prices slip, demand eyed

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Gasoline and naphtha prices fell on Tuesday, following crude oil futures down as worries about economic activity and weak demand continued to dog the market. Gasoline inventories in Europe fell 1.6 percent in May, with refinery run rates down at 77.15 percent from 79.37 percent in April, according to Euroilstock data. Refineries have been cutting runs as European demand remains sluggish and the outlook for the eurozone remains uncertain. The West African market is also in the doldrums. "We are not seeing too many offers, and there is little buying too," a broker said. Early in the session, gasoline barges traded at premiums to the July swap of $17-$23 a tonne fob ARA, which some attributed to pockets of tightness at the front end. Over in the United States, the Motiva refinery is still suffering from start-up problems with its new 325,000 barrel per day crude distillation unit (CDU). Output at the biggest U.S. refinery could be cut by more than half at the Port Arthur plant for up to five months. This could open the way for more cargoes to move across the Atlantic from Europe. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window, but some 5,600 tonnes traded ahead of the window at $910-$917 a tonne fob ARA. This was down on Monday's trades at $927-$942 a tonne fob ARA. * Litasco and Statoil were on the sell side, whilst buyers included Shell, Morgan Stanley, North Sea and Gunvor. * Three barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $924-$924.50 a tonne fob ARA. Glencore bought all three barges, with Vitol and Gunvor on the sell side. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $11.23 a barrel, slipping slightly from around $11.62 a barrel on Monday. * ICE Brent crude futures were down 87 cents at $97.15 a barrel at 1541 GMT as optimism over the bailout of Spain's banks evaporated. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 0.19 percent at $2.6515 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $28.15 a barrel, down from $29.26 a barrel around the same time on Monday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * No physical naphtha cargoes traded in the window as there were no bids for a second day running. * BP offered at $729 a tonne cif NWE, Trafigura at $732 a tonne and Gunvor at $731 a tonne. Vitol offered but withdrew. * These offers were down on the previous day's at $744-$752 a tonne cif NWE. * Asia's naphtha margins erased Monday's gains and reverted back to near a three and a half year low as feedstock demand remained weak due to bad petrochemical margins. * The picture was no better in Europe where propane remained at a $119 a tonne discount to naphtha for June. * Although naphtha's spread to gasoline is at $183.83 a tonne, which should make blending economics very profitable, there is little demand to use naphtha for gasoline blending as the outlook for gasoline demand is so poor. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Keiron Henderson)