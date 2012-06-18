Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Slip, Nigeria eyed

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Gasoline and naphtha prices in northwest Europe slipped on Monday, following crude futures down, but traders eyed Nigeria's third quarter gasoline tender in the hope that demand for both products would pick up. Nigeria has awarded permits for a three million tonne buy tender of 91 RON (research octane number) grade gasoline, but few other details have emerged. Traders expected to see fewer companies awarded permits this time - possibly down to 39 from 42 at the second quarter tender - but it was questionable how much would be taken up as the investigation into fuel subsidies continued. The order may also boost naphtha, which is ideal for blending into West African grade gasoline. "It will certainly create some extra demand if it's a big enough tender," said one naphtha broker. The spread between naphtha and gasoline was at $180.36 a tonne for June and $157.36 a tonne for July, which on paper makes blending naphtha very profitable, if gasoline is in good demand. The market is still awaiting the official result of the Egyptian tender for naphtha offered out of Alexandria. Traders believe that Socar, Total, Gunvor and Litasco are the likely winners. GASOLINE * Four barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window at $924-$930.25 a tonne fob ARA, down from Friday's trades at $939-$946 a tonne. Vitol, Chevron and Statoil were sellers, whilst Shell and Cargill were buyers. * Some 7,000 tonnes of benchmark Eurobob traded ahead of the window at $932-$944 a tonne fob ARA. * Early trades came at premiums to the July swap of $23-$25.50 a tonne, slipping from Friday's premiums of $22.75- $27.50 a tonne. * Gunvor, Chevron and Morgan Stanley were on the sell side whilst Total, Trafigura and Statoil were buyers. * Gunvor sold four premium unleaded barges to Glencore at $927 a tonne fob ARA. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was up at around $15.03 a barrel from around $13.35 a barrel on Friday. * At 1547 GMT ICE Brent crude futures were down $1.61 at $96 a barrel as a pro-bailout vote in Greece failed to ease fears about the eurozone. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 1.35 percent at $2.6654 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $28.75 a barrel, down from $29.48 a barrel around the same time on Friday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * No cargoes of physical naphtha traded in the window. "There were three offers but they couldn't keep pace with the falling market," a broker said. * Vitol offered at $738 a tonne cif NWE for July 7-11, Glencore offered $742 a tonne for July 9-13 and Trafigura offered $741 a tonne for July 9-13. * These offers were down from Friday's trade at $749 a tonne cif NWE. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)