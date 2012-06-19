FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
June 19, 2012 / 4:36 PM / in 5 years

Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Margins steady, seen lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Physical gasoline barge prices
were little changed on Tuesday and margins held up relatively
well but traders saw scope for weakness due to slack demand and
the prospect of refineries coming back on stream. 
    "European refineries are coming back online while
Mediterranean product supply will increase following the restart
of the Libyan Ras Lanuf refinery (220 kb/d), the last
war-damaged facility to come back online," SEB said in a note to
clients.
    Investors were watching the fate of the British Coryton oil
refinery, which may face permanent closure soon. There was due
to be a meeting at the UK energy ministry on Tuesday.
    
    GASOLINE 
    * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window.
Before the window barges traded at $926-$930 a tonne fob ARA in
line with the $924-$930.25 a tonne trade seen the previous
session. 
    * Chevron and Gunvor sold to Litasco.
    * Gunvor sold three premium unleaded barges to Glencore at
$928-$929 a tonne fob ARA, inching up from the $927 a tonne seen
the previous session, with the same counterparts in the trades.
    * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was up at around
$14.87 a barrel, from around $15.03 a barrel on Monday.
    * At 1549 GMT ICE Brent crude futures were up 19
cents at $96.24 a barrel. 
    * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York
underperformed, down 0.45 percent at $2.6489 a gallon around the
same time.
    * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $27.18 a barrel, down from the $28.49 close on Monday.
                             
    NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
    * One cargo of physical naphtha traded in the window at $729
a tonne cif NWE, down from offers of $738-$742 a tonne the
previous day. Vitol sold to Statoil.
    * The crack was at around minus $13.01 a tonne for June.

 (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)

