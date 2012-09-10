Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Naphtha firms, gasoline comes off highs

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - European naphtha margins firmed on Monday, buoyed by on-going refinery outages and maintenance season while gasoline came off recent multi-year highs after meeting technical resistance. "It's just a technical movement, no reasons yet to see any back movement," said one trader, "And there is not much product available by end September." Upcoming autumn refinery turnarounds will remove a significant portion of European capacity at a time when the products market is still reeling from the effects of the outages at Chevron's 245,000 bpd Richmond refinery in California and the 645,000 bpd Amuay refinery in Venezuela. Both refineries had major fires in August. Amuay is due to resume operations starting from this week while Richmond could take up to six months to restart. The closure of the UK's Coryton refinery this summer was also still being felt. Tight propane supplies has led to an earlier than usual reversal of the propane-naphtha spread, which has lent further support to naphtha margins as petrochemical producers now favour it as their primary feedstock. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window. Friday's deal was done at $1,144 a tonne fob ARA. * Some 6,000 tonnes traded before the window at $1,142-$1,158 a tonne fob ARA, similar to Friday's range at $1,151-$1,156 a tonne. * The trades were done at lower premiums to the October swap at $87.75-$102.25 a tonne, compared with $105.25-$110 a tonne on Friday. * Trafigura and Chevron were sellers while Cargill, North Sea Group, Noble and Gunvor were buyers. * At 1613 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was trading at around $21.95 a barrel, down from $22.59 a barrel around the same time on Friday. * Three barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,150-$1,152 a tonne fob ARA down from $1,165 a tonne fob ARA. Gunvor sold all the cargoes to Trafigura. * ICE Brent crude futures were up 9 cents at $114.34 a barrel at 1627 GMT. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.04 percent at $3.1502 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $31.17 a barrel, slightly down from Friday at $31.69 a barrel around the same time. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Three naphtha cargoes traded in the window at $998-$1,000 a tonne cif NWE, up from $990-$993 a tonne on Friday. * Vitol bought all the cargoes from Glencore, Morgan Stanley and BASF. * The prompt naphtha crack firmed to around minus $2.34 a barrel, up from around minus $2.75 a barrel on Friday. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)