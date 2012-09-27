Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Gasoline up on bullish stocks data

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - European gasoline barge prices in northwest Europe rose on Thursday supported by bullish inventories data, seasonal maintenance and strength across the Atlantic in the United States, a key export market for European gasoline. Gasoline stocks independently held at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub slipped by over 14 percent week-on-week to their lowest levels this year according to the latest data from Dutch oil consultant Patrick Kulsen. Olivier Jakob, an oil analyst at Petromatrix in Switzerland, noted that U.S. RBOB also remains very strong, with a front-rolling long position in RBOB gasoline futures providing a year-to-date return of 23-28 percent. This is partly on the back of low inventories and partly due to a tank explosion at Irving Oil's 300,000 barrels-per-day Saint John refinery in Canada on Wednesday. However, Dominick Chirichella of the Energy Management Institute noted that U.S. oil consumption is continuing to decline, and this will offset some of the bullishness coming from the supply side. GASOLINE * One barge of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window at $1,098 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,076 a tonne on Wednesday. Gunvor sold the barge to Vitol. * Some 8,000 barges of winter grade gasoline traded in the morning at $1,090-$1,097 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,070-$1,079 a tonne on Wednesday. * The early trades came at premiums to the October swap of $30-$37 a tonne, strengthening from $24-$35 a tonne in the previous session. * Chevron, Trafigura, Total and Hess sold to Cargill, Noble, BP and Gunvor. * At 1539 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $19.11 a barrel, pretty much unchanged from Wednesday's $19.05 a barrel. * Some 4,000 tonnes of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $1,121-$1,122 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,092-$1,098 a tonne on Wednesday. * Gunvor and Statoil were on the sell side whilst Litasco and Phillips 66 were buyers. * Litasco sold a gasoline cargo to Greenergy at $1,129 cif Thames, for loading on October 7-11. * At 1543 GMT ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.58 at $111.62 a barrel. * October U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 2.64 percent at $3.1625 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $31 a barrel, up from $29.94 a barrel around the same time on Wednesday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Gunvor sold another naphtha cargo to Vitol at $954 a tonne cif NWE, up from $929 a tonne cif NWE on Wednesday. * The prompt naphtha crack improved slightly to around minus $4.35 a barrel according to Reuters' calculations, from around minus $4.59 a barrel on Wednesday. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Anthony Barker)