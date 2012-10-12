Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Naphtha weakens with gasoline

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Gasoline prices dropped on Friday with falling demand as the end of summer driving season in the United States began to be felt in the market and revealed itself in rising inventories. Naphtha prices have also started to weaken, following gasoline's downward trend as blending demand in Europe to compensate for arbitrage cargoes heading west, has dropped off. Demand in West Africa, which imports a fair amount of naphtha for gasoline blending, remained lacklustre as well. "I think naphtha went up too much and this is a correction, plus mogas has been getting weaker," said a naphtha broker. A trader pointed to the tightening propane naphtha spread over the last days, which makes propane once again a potential alternative as a petrochemical feedstock. The Northwest European naphtha market was still said to be tight in the prompt but cargoes sailing north from the Mediterranean were expected to ease the situation towards the month's end. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob or premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window. * Some 9,000 tonnes traded earlier in the day at $1,063-$1,084 a tonne fob ARA, down from deals the previous day at $1,094-$1,100 a tonne. * Total, Gunvor and Phillips66 sold to Cargill and Shell. * The early trades came at premiums to the November swap of between $37-$51.50 a tonne, down from $66.25 and $69.50 a tonne. * At 1536 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $15.56 a barrel, up from $14.03 a barrel on Thursday. * At 1634 GMT, ICE Brent crude futures were down $1.41 at $114.30 a barrel. * November U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 2.69 percent at $2.8761 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $29.17 a barrel, down from $31.65 a barrel on Thursday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Two physical cargoes traded at $966 and $968 a tonne cif NWE, below Thursday's deals at $989 a tonne. * Trafigura and Glencore sold to Vitol. * The naphtha crack was at around minus $5.60 a barrel, down from Thursday at $4.05 a barrel, according to Reuters' calculations. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)