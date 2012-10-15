Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Crack tumbles as demand fades

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Gasoline barge prices in northwest Europe and the gasoline refining margin slumped on Monday as weaker demand from key overseas markets and rising inventories eroded premiums. Barges were trading at premiums to the November swap of around $20 a tonne, down from $90 at the start of last week, as refineries return from seasonal maintenance, bumping up supply. "It was too strong," a trader said. "Maintenance is slowly coming off and demand is not really strong. Also winter is approaching." The gasoline refining margin or crack has also halved since Friday to around $7.50 a barrel with product prices coming off a lot harder than Brent crude futures. Traders said there was little demand for European gasoline from the United States and West Africa. "It's very slow," said one West Africa-focused broker. "There's not much trading." Nigeria's PPPRA gasoline allocations for the fourth quarter have been awarded to some 39 companies, but the ongoing subsidy probe is still deterring sellers. In the Mediterranean market, the gasoline tender for Egypt's state oil firm EGPC was reportedly cancelled for a third time. "Prices were sky-high," a trader said. "They let the country run dry." EGPC was looking to import up to 315,000 tonnes of gasoline into Suez and Alexandria between October and December. Naphtha is currently holding up better than gasoline but the spread between the two has narrowed to around $60 a tonne from over $100 last week. This reduces the profitability of reforming naphtha into gasoline. A trader pointed to the weakness of U.S. RBOB gasoline, which has removed one of the last planks of support for naphtha as buying by European petrochemical companies has already faded. "Now we have nothing left," he said. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window. * Some 7,000 tonnes traded earlier in the day at $1,020-$1,050 a tonne fob ARA, down from Friday's pre-window trades at $1,063-$1,084 a tonne. * Chevron and Total were on the sell side whilst Trafigura and Cargill were buyers. Gunvor was active on both sides of the market. * The early trades came at premiums to the November swap of $10-$38 a tonne, down from $37-$51.50 a tonne on Friday. The November swap was trading at around $1,001 a tonne at the close. * Noble sold a barge to Gunvor at $1,025 a tonne fob ARA after the window had closed. * At 1544 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- had tumbled to around $7.51 a barrel, down from around $15.56 a barrel on Friday. * Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $1,040 a tonne fob ARA. Statoil sold both barges to Vitol. * At 1547 GMT, ICE Brent crude futures were down 2 cents at $114.60 a barrel. * November U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 1.27 percent at $2.8560 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $29.31 a barrel, a little firmer than Friday's $29.17 a barrel. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Two physical cargoes traded at $968 and $970 a tonne cif NWE, slightly up on Friday's trades at $966 and $968 a tonne. * Gunvor and Glencore sold the cargoes to Vitol for Oct. 25-29 and Oct. 27-31 dates. * The naphtha crack was at around minus $5.79 a barrel, slightly weaker than Friday's minus $5.60 a barrel according to Reuters' calculations. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Jason Neely)