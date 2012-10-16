Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Slips as U.S. capacity comes back

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Gasoline cracks fell, mired at around seven-month lows on Tuesday, with lower demand from the United States due to recovering refining capacity and a return to focus on weak demand in Europe. Delta Air Lines Inc is warming up its gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery, following unexpected problems last month, a source familiar with refinery operations said on Tuesday. In the United States off-line refining capacity was seen falling to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity for the week ending Oct. 19, down from 1.59 million bpd a week earlier, data from research company IIR showed on Monday. "U.S. Gulf Coast refining capacity has returned and stocks have been building," a trader said. "The arbitrage to New York harbour has reduced the import requirements from Europe." JBC highlighted the fact that demand in Europe looks to be weak too. Gasoline consumption figures show a drop of 10 percent on the month in September and 18 percent on the year. "Looking forward, we expect that product demand in Italy will remain depressed for the remainder of the year, particularly from the road transportation sector, in line with the country's ailing economy." GASOLINE * Three barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window at $1,020-$1,027 a tonne fob ARA. Chevron and Gunvor sold to Trafigura. * Some 11,000 tonnes traded earlier in the day at $1,024-$1,026 a tonne fob ARA, at the lower end of the $1,020-$1,050 a tonne range the day before. * Phillips 66, Chevron, Litasco and Hess sold to Trafigura, Cargill and BP bought. Gunvor and Noble appeared on both sides of trade. * The trades came at premiums to the November swap of $14-$15.50 a tonne at the lower end of the $10-$38 a tonne range the day before. * At 1543 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- fell to around $6.45 from $7.51 a barrel around the same time on Monday. It was trading at above $15 on Friday and peaked at almost $25 in September. * No barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded. The previous day, they traded at $1,040 a tonne fob ARA. * Brent crude futures were down $1.04 at $114.76 a barrel. * November U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.17 percent at $2.8552 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $28.23 a barrel, a little weaker than Monday's $29.31 a barrel. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Two physical cargoes traded at $970 and $991 a tonne cif NWE, compared to Monday's trades at $968 and $970 tonne. * Vitol bought at the higher price from Koch for 2-6 Nov., while Morgan Stanley bought from Trafigura for 26-30 Oct at the lower price. * The naphtha crack was at around minus $5.75 a barrel, little changed from the previous session. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)