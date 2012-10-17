Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Margins steady after steep losses

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Gasoline margins steadied on Wednesday after falling sharply at the start of the week, resisting further losses in the U.S. gasoline market. Gasoline refining margins have fallen from around $15 a barrel on Friday to below $7 a barrel this week, as bullish sentiment has flipped due to refineries restarting after maintenance and weak demand in the U.S. market. Demand in the world's largest consumer continues to lag year-ago levels, with gasoline use over the four weeks to Oct. 12 down 2.3 percent from year-earlier levels. Government data showed U.S. gasoline inventories increased more sharply than expected over the same period, rising by 1.72 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations for a 500,000-barrel increase. Naphtha margins instead rose during the session, supported by strength in the East where cracks were at a 2-1/2 week high, boosted by refinery issues in Vietnam and an expected drop in exports from India. GASOLINE * Gunvor sold a barge to Trafigura and a barge to Total in the window for benchmark Eurobob gasoline at $1,009 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,020-$1,027 a tonne fob ARA on Tuesday. * Some nine barges traded in the window at $1,025-$1,035 a tonne fob ARA during the day, a slightly higher range than Tuesday's $1,024-$1,026 a tonne fob ARA. * Phillips 66, Gunvor and Vitol sold to North Sea Group, BP, Cargill and Litasco. * The trades came at premiums to the November swap of $25-$32 a tonne, up from a $14-$15.50 a tonne range on Tuesday. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- steadied at around$6.83 a barrel around 1636 GMT, just 2 cents below the previous close. Margins have slid from over $15 on Friday, after peaking at almost $25 in September. * Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $1,020 a tonne fob ARA, below the last trade which took place on Monday at $1,040 a tonne fob ARA. * Brent crude futures were down 86 cents at $113.14 a barrel around the same time. * November U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 2.10 percent at $2.7855 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R fell to$25.18 a barrel, down from $27.41 a barrel at the previous close. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Two cargoes traded in the physical market at $981 a tonne cif NWE for late October dates and at $964 a tonne cif NWE for early November dates. * Vitol bought both cargoes, purchasing the first from BASF and the second from Trafigura. * The naphtha crack was at around minus $3.96 a barrel, up from minus $5.75 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Keiron Henderson)