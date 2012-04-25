FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Demand, oil weighs on market
#Energy
April 25, 2012 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Demand, oil weighs on market

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Gasoline barge prices were
little changed ahead of Wednesday's window, but the market fell
in the late hours of trade as weak demand weighed on sentiment
and oil prices eroded.	
    Brent turned abruptly lower after a report that Iran is
considering a Russian proposal to halt its nuclear work, to
avert new European Union sanctions. The report was sourced to
Tehran's envoy in Moscow.  	
    Adding to pressure on prices, Turkish refiner Tupras
 is offering premium unleaded gasoline and reformate
for delivery in May, a tender document showed on Wednesday.
 	
    Weak demand is also weighing on prices in the U.S. as
year-on-year data continues to show a steep decline in
consumption. A weekly government report showed U.S. gasoline
demand over the past four weeks was 4.2 percent lower than a
year ago. 	
    In naphtha markets, strength in Asia has yet to have an
impact on physical prices, although two deals were done during
the window, in an unusually busy session. 	
    A flatter market structure could help revive activity in the
market and traders were hoping to ship excess cargoes to Asia in
June. 	
    	
    GASOLINE 	
    * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window. A
deal between Gunvor and Cargill was cancelled. 	
    * A trade source said Cargill had entered a bid at $1,090 a
tonne fob ARA by accident, and it was matched with an offer in
error. 	
    * "It was a complete human error," said a trade source.	
    * Some nine barges of Eurobob grade gasoline traded ahead of
the window. Prices ranged between $1,090-$1,105 a tonne fob ARA.
Prices were slightly below Tuesday's $1,092-$1,100 a tonne fob
ARA range.	
    * After the window, Total sold to Shell at $1,075 a tonne
fob ARA.	
    * Morgan Stanley sold all but two of the barges, while the
balance were sold by Gunvor and North Sea Group. North Sea Group
and Gunvor were also buyers, along with BP, Cargill, Litasco and
Shell.	
    * No premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window. On
Tuesday, one barge traded at $1,097 a tonne fob ARA.	
    * At 1609 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was
little changed at $12.91 a barrel.	
   * ICE Brent crude futures were down 8 cents at
$118.08 a barrel at 1658 GMT. 	
    * May U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were
down 1.16 percent at $3.1226 a gallon around the same time.	
    * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $26.37 a barrel, down from $27.66 a barrel at the previous
close.	
             	
    NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE	
    * Two cargoes traded in the physical naphtha window at $996
a tonne cif NWE and $1,000 a tonne cif NWE. In the first deal,
Shell sold to BASF, while in the second, Trafigura sold to
Vitol.	
    * Naphtha prices were below Tuesday's best off, which came
in at $1,007 a tonne cif NWE. Prices were in line with the
market on Monday, however.	
    * Naphtha market backwardation has narrowed, and the May
swap was reported at about $991 a tonne. A flatter market
structure could help revive activity in the market.	
    * The discount between naphtha and propane was at about $136
a tonne, according to a propane trader. It remains more
economical for petrochemical users to opt for propane, which is
limiting demand for naphtha.	
	
 (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Alison Birrane)

