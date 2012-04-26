Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Lower prices draw buyers

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Gasoline barge prices in northwest Europe slipped on Thursday, but the lower prices for premium unleaded gasoline attracted buyers in a busy trading window after several lacklustre sessions. In the morning, Eurobob gasoline barges traded at slightly better premiums to the May swap of $8.75 to $13.75 a tonne, compared with $6 to $9 earlier in the week. But a gasoline broker said this was probably due to the selling off of the May swap, rather than to any underlying improvement in the physical market. "There's been a lot of speculative length recently; it is scaring people into selling out," he said. A gasoline trader also suggested there was a bit more interest from West African markets. Demand cooled off somewhat last week due to cargoes building up offshore, but traders said demand from Nigeria was steady again. "In fact there is a bit of a need now, with vessels discharging within two weeks for gasoline," one West African-focused trader said. He added that Vitol and Litasco were buying a bit to support the offshore market. "There is still a draw - it's not a huge bump on demand, but it's steady. The usual suspects are delivering." Gasoline stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub fell to 735,000 tonnes from 773,000 last week, according to data from Dutch independent oil analyst Pieter Kulsen. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window. * Some 11,000 tonnes of Eurobob grade gasoline traded ahead of the window at $1,088-$1,093 a tonne fob ARA. This was down from Wednesday's trades at $1,090-$1,105 a tonne. * Morgan Stanley, Trafigura and Statoil were on the sell side, whilst buyers included Shell, North Sea Group and Gunvor. * Some 13,000 tonnes of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window. Barges changed hands at $1,088-$1,092 a tonne fob ARA, down from Tuesday's trade at $1,097 a tonne fob ARA. * AOT, Trafigura, Statoil and Shell were sellers whilst buyers included Glencore, Morgan Stanley, BP and Vitol. * At 1550 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was down to around $10.40 a barrel from around $12.91 a barrel on Wednesday as gasoline prices continued to weaken. * ICE Brent crude futures were up 60 cents at $119.72 a barrel at 1555 GMT. * May U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were up 0.44 percent at $3.1696 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $26.76 a barrel, up a little from $26.37 a barrel around the same time on Wednesday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * No naphtha cargoes traded in the window, but there were three bids and three offers. * Statoil bid $1,002 a tonne cif NWE, Vitol bid $1,004 a tonne cif and BASF bid $996 a tonne. On the sell side, Gunvor offered a cargo at $1,003 a tonne cif NWE, Trafigura offered at $1,006 a tonne cif and BASF offered at $1,004 a tonne. * This bid-offer range was a little firmer than Wednesday's trades at $996 and $1,000 a tonne cif NWE. * A broker said that the East-West differential was still around $5.50 a tonne, so no new cargoes were moving to Asia. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Jane Baird)